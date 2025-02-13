Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on zkLend Exploit, Flaunts Railgun

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 14:53
    Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on zkLend Exploit, Flaunts Railgun
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum cofounder, has dropped a notable reaction to the recent $9.5 million exploit that zkLend suffered on the Starknet network. Buterin's update also shared insights into the workings of Railgun, a mechanism meant to address concerns about criminal activities in Web3.

    Advertisement

    Railgun spotlight: Key features

    Notably, the activities of malicious actors in cryptocurrency have resulted in huge financial losses. These fraudsters have engaged in illicit transfers and even funded criminal activities using crypto payment channels.

    Related
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals Truth Behind His Bitcoin (BTC) Portfolio
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 15:15
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals Truth Behind His Bitcoin (BTC) Portfolio
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Buterin says the Railgun is a privacy pool mechanism that would facilitate private transactions on Ethereum. However, it would not allow illicit funds to benefit from its anonymity.

    For clarification, Railgun allows users to make confidential transactions using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). This allows users to make fund deposits into Railgun and withdraw privately later.

    The Ethereum cofounder explained that after a user makes a deposit, it undergoes an algorithmic check. Usually, this takes about 60 minutes. The essence is to determine if the source of the funds is linked to criminal activities – stolen or illicit funds.

    Once the deposit scales the check, the user can withdraw privately.

    However, where the Railgun check fails to clear the funds and flags them, the user can only withdraw back to the original address where the payment was made. This is to prevent criminals from benefiting from privacy and avoid asset seizure.

    The highlight from Vitalik Buterin came as a response to a post from Threat Researcher Vladimir S. According to Vladimir, the zkLend attackers attempted to launder the proceeds through Railgun. However, the protocol checks returned the funds back, as it flagged the transaction as suspicious.

    Ethereum community reacts to Railgun's features

    Buterin also provides a fork alternative for developers who disagree with Railgun’s filtering rules. He says such individuals can create a separate privacy pool with different rules.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Insight on Scaling Ethereum L1 and L2s
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 10:07
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Insight on Scaling Ethereum L1 and L2s
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    However, it must gain support for the new pool to perform optimally, or its anonymity benefit could turn out to be weak.

    Experts say a key advantage of this Railgun privacy pool mechanism is that it prevents criminals from exploiting its confidentiality. Meanwhile, it ensures that genuine users enjoy private transactions.

    The broader community has also expressed excitement and remains eager to explore the offering.

    #Ethereum

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 13, 2025 - 14:49
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 13
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Feb 13, 2025 - 14:22
    Tether Boss Slams JPMorgan Over Call to Sell Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on zkLend Exploit, Flaunts Railgun
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 13
    Tether Boss Slams JPMorgan Over Call to Sell Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD