Vitalik Buterin Wants New Upgrade System for Ethereum?

Vitalik Buterin, cofounder of Ethereum, has offered fresh concepts for quickening the network's data availability (DA) bandwidth enhancements. These changes are essential to Ethereum's ecosystem support and growth. Here is an explanation of what this means and why it matters so much.

Current issue

The Ethereum community, including Buterin, feels that the current Ethereum upgrade process is too sluggish. Developers working on Ethereum apps and tools, known as builders, require clarification regarding the platform's potential. They need a roadmap for the network's scalability over the next five years in order to make long-term plans. The goal of Buterin's post is to close this gap.

Ethereum's layer-1 is thought to be incapable of scaling, and layer-2 (L2) solutions are thought to be the only viable option. Buterin, however, does not agree. Ethereum has the capabilities to greatly expand its base layer, he noted, including zkEVMs and Data Availability Sampling (DAS). With these developments, Ethereum could grow 100-1,000 times in a few years, increasing its accessibility and competitiveness.

The amount of data that Ethereum can currently handle, or its data availability bandwidth, is far less than what is required. Instead of waiting five years, Buterin recommends raising the target bandwidth to one megabyte per second in a year or two. After achieving this milestone, he stresses the importance of ongoing improvements. Rollups, or layer-2 solutions that depend on Ethereum for security, can benefit from Ethereum's strong foundation.

Moving forward

Ethereum's ecosystem will be strengthened as a result, and rollups will be able to expand and provide faster and less expensive services. Ethereum's data availability layer is already being avoided by some projects in favor of alternative solutions. Ethereum may become less popular as the preferred blockchain for developers as a result of this trend.

Buterin warns that Ethereum needs to grow rapidly in order to remain relevant. In order to overcome these obstacles, Buterin recommends incorporating Data Availability Provider nodes with more stringent specifications. Without sacrificing security, these would increase scalability.

Ethereum does not have to perform as well as more recently developed projects, but it also cannot afford to lag behind. In the end, quicker updates and more aggressive scaling objectives might guarantee Ethereum's position as a pioneer in blockchain technology.