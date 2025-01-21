Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Wants New Upgrade System for Ethereum?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Vitalik Buterin might be leaning toward new upgrade scheme for Ethereum
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 13:10
    Vitalik Buterin Wants New Upgrade System for Ethereum?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Vitalik Buterin, cofounder of Ethereum, has offered fresh concepts for quickening the network's data availability (DA) bandwidth enhancements. These changes are essential to Ethereum's ecosystem support and growth. Here is an explanation of what this means and why it matters so much.

    Current issue

    The Ethereum community, including Buterin, feels that the current Ethereum upgrade process is too sluggish. Developers working on Ethereum apps and tools, known as builders, require clarification regarding the platform's potential. They need a roadmap for the network's scalability over the next five years in order to make long-term plans. The goal of Buterin's post is to close this gap.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Ethereum's layer-1 is thought to be incapable of scaling, and layer-2 (L2) solutions are thought to be the only viable option. Buterin, however, does not agree. Ethereum has the capabilities to greatly expand its base layer, he noted, including zkEVMs and Data Availability Sampling (DAS). With these developments, Ethereum could grow 100-1,000 times in a few years, increasing its accessibility and competitiveness. 

    The amount of data that Ethereum can currently handle, or its data availability bandwidth, is far less than what is required. Instead of waiting five years, Buterin recommends raising the target bandwidth to one megabyte per second in a year or two. After achieving this milestone, he stresses the importance of ongoing improvements. Rollups, or layer-2 solutions that depend on Ethereum for security, can benefit from Ethereum's strong foundation.

    Moving forward

    Ethereum's ecosystem will be strengthened as a result, and rollups will be able to expand and provide faster and less expensive services. Ethereum's data availability layer is already being avoided by some projects in favor of alternative solutions. Ethereum may become less popular as the preferred blockchain for developers as a result of this trend.

    Buterin warns that Ethereum needs to grow rapidly in order to remain relevant. In order to overcome these obstacles, Buterin recommends incorporating Data Availability Provider nodes with more stringent specifications. Without sacrificing security, these would increase scalability.

    Ethereum does not have to perform as well as more recently developed projects, but it also cannot afford to lag behind. In the end, quicker updates and more aggressive scaling objectives might guarantee Ethereum's position as a pioneer in blockchain technology.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

