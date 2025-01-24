Bitcoin (BTC) to Surpass $18 Trillion Cap, Says Coinbase CEO

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The potential of Bitcoin as a better monetary asset than conventional reserves, like gold, is the foundation of its ascent to a market valuation of over $18 trillion. The CEO of Coinbase has highlighted Bitcoin's unique advantages by drawing parallels between it and gold. As of right now, Bitcoin's $2 trillion market value is equivalent to 11% of the $18 trillion market value of gold.

Even so, Bitcoin is becoming more and more recognized as the cutting-edge substitute for gold. The design of Bitcoin is one of its advantages. It offers much more than just the qualities that make gold valuable — decentralization and scarcity. Bitcoin is much easier to verify, much more portable and much more divisible. Its usefulness is increased by these features, particularly in the digital age, when conventional financial systems are fading.

Even though it is a dependable material, gold has drawbacks like transportation issues and the potential for impurities in its physical form - which Bitcoin does not. The idea is that nations that have gold reserves ought to invest at least the same proportion in Bitcoin. This approach might develop into a larger pattern, in which Bitcoin takes the place of gold as the primary global store of value and becomes a fundamental reserve asset for countries.

Due to growing acceptance and confidence in its decentralized structure, Bitcoin's market capitalization may surpass that of gold within the next five to ten years. The concept of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, especially for countries such as the U.S., gives it an intriguing dimension. Setting the example for Bitcoin adoption could inspire other G20 countries to do the same, establishing Bitcoin as a crucial reserve asset.

This shift would greatly increase Bitcoin's market value in addition to securing its place in international finance. Despite its ambitious nature, this vision reflects the growing sentiment among institutions and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

The foundation for such a significant change in the next 10 years is laid by Bitcoin's stable price trajectory, strong ecosystem and growing institutional acceptance. This could signal a sea change in international monetary systems if it is put into effect.