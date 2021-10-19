woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF Changes Ticker to BTFD

News
Tue, 10/19/2021 - 07:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Valkyrie Digital Assets is stepping up its marketing game amid fierce competition
Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF Changes Ticker to BTFD
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency money manager Valkyrie Digital Assets has changed the ticker of its Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund from “BTF” to “BTFD.”

woj
woj

The slang acronym, which stands for “buy the f*****g dip,” has been overused in the crypto space by proponents who encourage others to purchase more crypto during market corrections.

For instance, when MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced another $10 million buy in May, Blockstream CEO Adam Back commented that the former was sure to “BTFD.”

For Bitcoiners, a dip is not just a reminder to stack more sats: it’s their mentality and way of life.

Related
Grayscale Officially Confirms Plan to File Application for Spot Bitcoin ETF
Hence, many praised Valkyrie for the marketing move that will make it stand out among a slew of competitors.

As reported by U.Today, ProShares will launch the very first Bitcoin futures ETF this Tuesday.

Analysts expect that Valkyrie’s Bitcoin (BTC) futures-based ETF will also go live by the end of this week.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Difficulty Back Above 20T, Here's What This Means
10/19/2021 - 09:44
Bitcoin Difficulty Back Above 20T, Here's What This Means
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image DOGE Has Allowed Lots of People to Get into Bitcoin: David Gokhshtein
10/19/2021 - 08:59
DOGE Has Allowed Lots of People to Get into Bitcoin: David Gokhshtein
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Record-Breaking 10,000 BTC Sell Order Filled on OKEx
10/19/2021 - 08:45
Record-Breaking 10,000 BTC Sell Order Filled on OKEx
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan