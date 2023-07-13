U.Today Expands its Partnership with Investing.com, Adds Price Widgets

Now, all visitors to U.Today's cryptocurrency portal can check out performance of Bitcoin (BTC) and hottest altcoins via newbie-friendly widgets by Investing.com

With the new function, U.Today customers will always be up-to-date with price fluctuations of Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins, including DeFi coins, meme coins and so on.

Investing.com crypto price widgets now available on U.Today

Starting from July 2023, cryptocurrency prices widgets by Investing.com , a world-leading media portal on investing, trading, industry and economics news. Its "Live Cryptocurrency Rates Widget" demonstrates crucial indicators for Bitcoin (BTC) and the 12-13 most popular alternative cryptocurrencies.

Image by Investing.com via U.Today

A live widget broadcasts the pricing of the world's most capitalized cryptocurrencies against either fiat U.S. dollar (USD) or mainstream stablecoins like Binance USD (BUSD), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and so on.

Besides Bitcoin (BTC), it displays the rates of veteran cryptocurrencies Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Solana (SOL), Tronics (TRX), XRP, blue-chip DeFi altcoins like Aave Finance (AAVE), top memetic coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki (FLOKI), Pepe (PEPE) and so on.

Via this widget, users can check out 24-hour changes in cryptocurrency prices in USD equivalent and by percentage. The most recent price rates and the last opening session levels are demonstrated.

In the " Price Index " section of U.Today, Investing.com widgets are accompanied by the analysis of short-term performance of main cryptocurrency assets, TradingView charts, CryptoCompare tabs and so on.

Investing.com visitors can leverage U.Today data for better trading and investing strategies

As covered by U.Today previously, this crypto media is the only Web3 outlet that partnered with Investing.com in Q2, 2023. With this partnership inked, Investing.com users can receive a newsfeed by U.Today's authors and editors.

The latest Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) news, longreads, how-tos, manuals, product reviews and news digests are seamlessly broadcast in the content section of Investing.com.

With this instrument, traders can stay up to date on the latest trends in crypto and forex trading, investing in commodities, stocks and indexes, and economic news across various industries.

With 16 years of expertise in financial media, Investing.com just smashed through the 158 million visitor monthly milestone.