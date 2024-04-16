US Stocks to Affect Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Heavily After Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The S&P 500 has closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time in five months, marking one of the most bullish events for the U.S. stock market this year; it is a potential warning sign that heavily impacts Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general.

But why do stock market moves even affect Bitcoin ? The reason is quite straightforward: it is all about investor mood. When big stock indexes like the S&P 500 falter, it can make investors across all markets feel nervous. They might start thinking, "If stocks are risky right now, maybe I should be careful with my other investments, like Bitcoin."

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FIVE MONTHS, THE S&P 500 CLOSES BELOW ITS 50-DAY MOVING AVERAGE — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) April 15, 2024

Now, looking at Bitcoin's price, we can see it is at a pivotal point. It is wrestling with the $60,000 mark, which is a significant psychological level. If it can stay above this point and climb higher, the next key level to watch would be around $67,000, where Bitcoin has struggled before. If it falls below $60,000, the next support is at the $50,000 area, which might catch a dropping price.

In the past, we have seen Bitcoin do its own thing, sometimes ignoring the stock market entirely. But more recently, as more investors who typically invest in stocks are getting into crypto, Bitcoin's price movements are starting to echo the stock market more closely.

The link between the two markets suggests that today’s stock market drop could lead to cautious trading in the crypto world. If stock markets continue to slide, Bitcoin may feel the pressure, too. Conversely, if the stock market finds its footing and starts to rise again, it could give Bitcoin the boost it needs to challenge its previous highs.

As investors in both camps watch these movements, the coming days could be pivotal. The key takeaway? Movement of assets on the U.S. market still greatly affects Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market.