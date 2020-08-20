U.S. Representative Tom Emmer: “My Position’s Very Clear. XRP Is Not a Security”

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 19:13
Alex Dovbnya
U.S. Representative Tom Emmer claims XRP, the cryptocurrency affiliated with blockchain company Ripple, is not a security
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Congressman Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), opined that XRP, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, is not a security during the very first cryptocurrency townhall he spearheaded on Aug. 20:

“First of all, my position’s very clear. XRP is not a security, all right?”     

The lawmaker singles XRP’s ability to cut the middlemen as his favorite thing about the cryptocurrency:   

“One thing that I love about XRP (and there’s lots to love) is that you don’t need an intermediary.”      

Keeping companies in the U.S. 

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who took part in the event together with Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire and other industry luminaries, notes that it’s been two years since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declared that Bitcoin and Ethereum are not securities. 

The uncertainty around how XRP and other assets are going to be defined by the SEC is one of the biggest challenges for Ripple, according to Garlinghouse:

“It restricts innovations, and I think that having that clarity and certainly allows companies to invest in and activity that is happening organically, but it will happen more quickly.”

Emmer predicts that this lack of regulatory clarity in the U.S. will make entrepreneurs in the likes of Ripple “start looking elsewhere”:

“Money will go where it’s easiest to flow. And the more government puts in obstacles (and one of them is just inaction), the less opportunity we have to position the U.S. as the leader.    

Related
Acting Banking Comptroller Makes Case for Ripple and XRP by Trashing SWIFT: Watch

Leaving Silk Road in the past

Emmer says that a lot of members of Congress still think about cryptocurrency in terms of Silk Road, the illegal dark web market that was shut down in 2013. The website was considered to be the driving force behind Bitcoin’s early adoption.

Bitcoin-bashing representative (D-Calif.) Brad Sherman infamously called for a blanket ban on Bitcoin back in 2018 because of its illicit use cases. 

Emmer, who currently sits on the House Financial Services Committee, is vowing to continue educating his colleagues.

The congressman is now accepting cryptocurrency donations via BitPay, and Garlinghouse says that Ripple will contribute XRP to his campaign.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

$44 Bln Worth of Miners to be Fired by ETH Soon, I’d Love a Lot of Them to Join Ethereum Classic: Cardano Founder
Yuri Molchan
Latest Cryptocurrency News
2 days ago

Hackers Move $5.8 Mln in Bitcoin from Coins Stolen in 2016, Ignoring Bitfinex Offer of Reward for Returning BTC
Yuri Molchan
Latest Cryptocurrency News
10 hours ago

Bitfinex Lists Chainlink (LINK) Against Fiat, Trading to Commence on August 21
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings