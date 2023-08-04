Uniswap (UNI) Sandwich Bots Generate up to 80% of Its Trading Volume

Fri, 08/04/2023 - 15:03
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Glassnode experts shared details of human/AI structure of Uniswap (UNI) trading volume
Uniswap (UNI) Sandwich Bots Generate up to 80% of Its Trading Volume
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Trading bots, i.e., software programs designed to automate the processes of placing and canceling orders on centralized and decentralized exchanges, have become increasingly popular. On some exchanges, they already eclipse human traders by trade count and aggregated trading volume.

Bots' dominance on Uniswap (UNI) reached 90%, data says

Two categories of bots, "regular" trading bots and programs for sandwich attacks, are responsible for over 90% of Uniswap (UNI) trading volume in 2023. Sandwich bots process 58-79% of daily trading volume, while arbitrage bots are in charge of 4%-30% of Uniswap (UNI) turnover.

Such calculations were published by Alice Kohn, an Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem analyst at leading on-chain research firm Glassnode. As per her estimations, human traders are only placing between 7% and 28% of Uniswap (UNI) orders.

This analysis was made via a brand-new bot filter instrument by Glassnode. Koch also stressed that some sandwich bot transactions might be counted twice:

Sandwich Bots f.e. execute at least two transactions, liekly accounting for twice as much volume in one trade as humans

Sandwich bots, or "MEV bots," are utilized to frontrun large trades by pushing attackers' transactions forward in the Ethereum (ETH) mempool. Thanks to higher fees, they are executed faster than those of the victim: an owner of an MEV bot benefits from the difference between prices.

As covered by U.Today previously, some MEV attackers manage to get whopping eight-digit rewards.

Related
MEV Front-Running Bots Exploited, $25.2 Million Stolen by Sandwich Attackers

In early April 2023, some of them stole over $25 million from other frontrunners active on the Uniswap (UNI) exchange.

Here's how human traders and bots react to increased volatility

Besides data about trading volume, Koch tracked the behavior of arbitrage bots, sandwich bots and human traders during periods of market euphoria.

Typically, three groups show signs of activity simultaneously. However, trading bots follow spikes of trading processes demonstrated by human traders.

The most impressive upsurge in trading bots' activity was registered during the March 2023 USD Coin (USDC) de-pegging. Amid rumours of the insolvency of U.S. banks associated with Circle, USDC owners started to exchange their stablecoins en masse.

As a result, the price of the second largest stablecoin dropped to $0.91 briefly.

#Uniswap News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitstamp's XRP Announcement Leaves Community Upset, XRP and BTC Print Golden Cross, SHIB to Host Outdoor Cabana Party in Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/04/2023 - 15:02
Bitstamp's XRP Announcement Leaves Community Upset, XRP and BTC Print Golden Cross, SHIB to Host Outdoor Cabana Party in Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ethereum (ETH): Update on Status of Upcoming Deneb Upgrade
08/04/2023 - 14:39
Ethereum (ETH): Update on Status of Upcoming Deneb Upgrade
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Coinbase Seeks Dismissal of SEC Lawsuit, Is XRP-Like Win in View?
08/04/2023 - 14:16
Coinbase Seeks Dismissal of SEC Lawsuit, Is XRP-Like Win in View?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin