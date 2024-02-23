Advertisement
Uniswap to Boost User Experience With UNI.ETH Domain Names

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Uniswap dives into .eth domain space to simplify user experience
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 13:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Uniswap (UNI) continues to innovate with the launch of UNI.ETH domains. This latest development represents a step toward making the crypto ecosystem more user-friendly and accessible to the masses.

UNI.ETH domains: Simplifying Ethereum addresses

The introduction of UNI.ETH domains mark Uniswap's endeavor to simplify the complexity inherent in Ethereum addresses. Traditionally, Ethereum addresses consist of long, hexadecimal strings, which can be intimidating and challenging for everyday users to comprehend. UNI.ETH domains provide a solution to this issue by allowing users to convert these complicated addresses into human-readable names, similar to domain names on the internet.

Through the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) infrastructure, users can now claim their UNI.ETH subdomains through the Uniswap mobile app. Notably, Uniswap offers one subdomain free of charge, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Furthermore, the process of changing names is designed to be gasless, thanks to an off-chain resolver contract, ensuring a seamless user experience.

ENS subdomains, such as UNI.ETH, operates under an existing ENS domain name, enabling the management of multiple ENS identities. Similar to subdomains on traditional websites, these subdomains can be directed to different resources, including websites, Ethereum addresses or other platforms. As long as the parent ENS domain remains active, the owner retains the ability to create and manage an unlimited number of subdomains.

Uniswap: Pioneering decentralized exchange

Uniswap stands as the most widely used automated market maker, revolutionizing the concept of decentralized exchanges. By facilitating trading between tokens using liquidity pools, Uniswap eliminates the need for traditional order books, offering a more efficient and accessible trading experience. In the past 24 hours alone, the protocol has facilitated a swap volume exceeding $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Uniswap has unveiled its plans to roll out Uniswap V4, the latest iteration of its unique trading engine. Set to be introduced after the upcoming Ethereum mainnet upgrade, Uniswap V4 promises enhanced features and performance.

Additionally, Uniswap has introduced the ability to send tokens directly from the interface as a new feature aimed at enhancing the user experience. This streamlined process allows users to swap, send and manage their assets seamlessly within the Uniswap platform, consolidating various crypto transactions into a single platform.

#Uniswap
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

