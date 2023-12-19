Advertisement
AD

Blockchain Ticketing Pioneer UTIX Lists UTX Token on Uniswap (UNI)

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Starting from December 21, 2023, UTX token will be added to Ethereum-based pool on Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 16:35
Blockchain Ticketing Pioneer UTIX Lists UTX Token on Uniswap (UNI)
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

This listing will add another opportunity to purchase UTX token via on-chain wallets like MetaMask. As of today, the token of UTIX platform is already available on some centralized platforms. 

Advertisement

UTIX blockchain ticketing platform's token UTX debuts on Uniswap (UNI)

According to the official announcement shared by the team of UTIX, its core native cryptocurrency UTX made it to Uniswap (UNI), a dominant decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on Ethereum (ETH), and a couple of EVM-compatible blockchains.

The token will be added to the UTX-ETH dual-asset liquidity pool. As such, users will be able to both purchase UTX with their Ethers (ETH) and provide liquidity to obtain periodic rewards.

Advertisement

As an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency, UTX can be traded with no centralized custody on Uniswap and through liquidity aggregators such as 1inch (1INCH) and DefiLlama Swap.

Uniswap (UNI) becomes the first decentralized exchange that added UTX to its range of assets supported. Prior to the Uniswap (UNI) listing, UTX token support was announced by BitMart, a top-tier centralized cryptocurrency exchange.

On Oct. 31, 2023, UTX was listed on BitMart in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalization.

As such, enthusiasts of UTX will be able to get it via both centralized and decentralized services and choose the most beneficial way of adding it to portfolio.

Pivotal element of digital ticketing ecosystem: What is UTX?

UTX is the backbone element of the e-ticketing platform that UTIX developed. It aims to solve many of the long-standing problems with event ticketing.

The events industry is struggling with price gouging that rewards middlemen while pricing fans out of seeing the artists they are interested in. UTIX is creating a one-stop digital ticketing ecosystem in which buyers and sellers can exchange tickets through a transparent P2P marketplace.

The UTX token is of paramount importance for incentivizing the adoption of the UTIX platform and rewarding actors for fair behavior. Users who purchase tickets on UTIX are rewarded with UTX, which can also be used to earn discounts on future purchases.

From the perspective of event organizers, UTIX allows control over the secondary market, preventing scalpers from reselling tickets for a premium. The use of blockchain also prevents fakes by providing an immutable ledger that tracks legitimate tickets.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image SEC Denial of Bitcoin ETF Might Result in One of Biggest Rugpulls, Ripple Case No Longer Matters for XRP Holders, Justin Sun Withdraws 500 Billion SHIB from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/19 16:47
SEC Denial of Bitcoin ETF Might Result in One of Biggest Rugpulls, Ripple Case No Longer Matters for XRP Holders, Justin Sun Withdraws 500 Billion SHIB from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Lisk (LSK) Plots Move to Ethereum as Layer-2: Details
2023/12/19 16:47
Lisk (LSK) Plots Move to Ethereum as Layer-2: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin ETF Hopes Grow as Hashdex Meets SEC
2023/12/19 16:47
Bitcoin ETF Hopes Grow as Hashdex Meets SEC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

SEC Denial of Bitcoin ETF Might Result in One of Biggest Rugpulls, Ripple Case No Longer Matters for XRP Holders, Justin Sun Withdraws 500 Billion SHIB from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SEC Denial of Bitcoin ETF Might Result in One of Biggest Rugpulls, Ripple Case No Longer Matters for XRP Holders, Justin Sun Withdraws 500 Billion SHIB from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Lisk (LSK) Plots Move to Ethereum as Layer-2: Details
Lisk (LSK) Plots Move to Ethereum as Layer-2: Details
Bitcoin ETF Hopes Grow as Hashdex Meets SEC
Bitcoin ETF Hopes Grow as Hashdex Meets SEC
Elon Musk's New X Upgrade Praised by Crypto Community
Elon Musk's New X Upgrade Praised by Crypto Community
NEAR Price Analysis for December 19
NEAR Price Analysis for December 19
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Leaves 38% of Holders in Profit – Bullish Sign for SHIB?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Leaves 38% of Holders in Profit – Bullish Sign for SHIB?
500 Billion SHIB Moved by Tron Founder Clarified by SHIB Rep, Here's Exciting Part
500 Billion SHIB Moved by Tron Founder Clarified by SHIB Rep, Here's Exciting Part
Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves New Listing, Shocking Price Reaction Emerges
Shiba Inu's BONE Achieves New Listing, Shocking Price Reaction Emerges
Crypto Exchange Binance Conducts SOC 2 Type II Audit: Details
Crypto Exchange Binance Conducts SOC 2 Type II Audit: Details
Crypto Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as New Solana Meme Coin WIF Records $40 Million Trading Volume
Crypto Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as New Solana Meme Coin WIF Records $40 Million Trading Volume
Show all
Advertisement
AD