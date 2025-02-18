UK-Registered Moonacy Protocol Streamlines Crypto Exchange for Newbies and Pros

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Launched in 2024, Moonacy Protocol is a U.K.-registered cryptocurrency exchange company that offers its customers the chance to invest in the process of cryptocurrency conversion, namely, in their liquidity pools, and earn a stable passive income in cryptocurrency from each exchange operation. The powerful combination of tech instruments and the wide range of assets listed makes it a strong contender for existing CEXes and even some decentralized liquidity machines (DeFis).

UK company Moonacy Protocol joins centralized exchanges segment

Moonacy Protocol , a novel cryptocurrency products ecosystem, was introduced in 2024. The company is registered in the U.K., which can be easily verified by going to the U.K. Registrar of Companies website and searching for a company with that name. The company is indeed registered and also has a share capital of several million pounds. Normally, this is considered a decent funding volume for this type of business.

Image by Moonacy

The abovementioned registrar provides comprehensive information about the details of the company being incorporated, its largest shareholders, its corresponding address and so on. Tracking the changes to the company page can be verified by every internet user, with no need to sign up.

The company's main product is an online exchange of various cryptocurrencies. The platform tracks the exchange operations completed by their clients. Typically, exchanging ETH to USDT takes less than five minutes between the ETH exchange authorization and the USDT landing in customers’ wallets.

In addition, the platform has a section for developers and API integration. As a result, the platform can be used by both organizations for payments processing and regular users in their daily exchange routine.

Clear UX/UI, feature-rich tooling, XRP listing in 2025

It should be noted that the company's website appears modern, high quality, loads and opens quickly. Moonacy Protocol prioritizes 24/7 online support, ready to help with any customer’s concerns. The company is constantly improving the platform interface and adding new cryptocurrencies for trading and investing. Moonacy is focused on making its UX/UI as intuitive as possible to lower the barrier to entry for a new generation of customers, investors, yield farmers and other categories of crypto owners.

Most recently, the platform added XRP, a Ripple-linked cryptocurrency and one of the largest altcoins by market capitalization. As Ripple Inc. inches closer to the resolution of its legal battle with the U.S. SEC, XRP is yet again in the spotlight for investors. Moonacy offers secure and streamlined access to operations with XRP in various trading pairs.

The company demonstrates constant activity on all relevant social media platforms. The platform’s holistic ecosystem, supporting numerous cryptocurrencies on various blockchains, features an investment platform, online exchange, white paper document, technical documentation portal for devs and more. With no tech expertise and mandatory registration, users can browse through its core functions and get all the necessary information about the opportunities the platform unlocks for its audience.

The platform has a stellar reputation on social media and cryptocurrency media outlets. It always processes feedback from customers. Materials about Moonacy are included in segment reviews published by TradingView and other key portals on cryptocurrency, investing, personal finances and so on.

Moonacy Protocol is ranked 4.7/5 on Trustpilot, one of the largest feedback indexers in the digital segment. Over 100 users of Moonacy posted their positive reviews, with “Good” and “Excellent” customer success stories.