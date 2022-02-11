Uber Open to Accepting Crypto, But Only Under This Condition

During a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the ride-hailing giant would start accepting cryptocurrencies "at some point."



However, the San Francisco-based company will only add such an alternative payment option when crypto becomes more efficient and environmentally friendly:

The exchange mechanism is expensive, it's not great for the environment. As the exchange mechanism becomes less expensive, becomes more environmentally friendly, I think you will see us lean into crypto a little bit more

Bitcoin's massive energy consumption has been a major hurdle to wider merchant adoption. Tesla, the top e-car maker, suspended payments in the flagship cryptocurrency last May because of persistent climate-related concerns.

With that being said, it should be noted that the share of sustainable energy in the Bitcoin mining sector has now climbed to 58.5%, according to a January survey published by the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC).

Tesla, however, continues to hold roughly $2 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet.



When it comes to corporate adoption, Khosrowshahi rejected the idea of adding cryptocurrencies to Uber's balance sheet last September: