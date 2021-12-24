Turkish President Says Cryptocurrency Law Is Ready

News
Fri, 12/24/2021 - 15:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to present cryptocurrency law "without delay"
Turkish President Says Cryptocurrency Law Is Ready
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

At a meeting with economists and business leaders held in the Dolmabahce Palace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that a bill regulating cryptocurrencies is ready, ABC Gazetesi reports.

The crypto law will be sent to Turkey's parliament "without delay," according to Erdogan.

In July, former deputy finance minister Sakir Ercan Gul, who was sacked by the president earlier this month, told local media that Turkish regulations would model those frameworks that are being implemented in the U.S. and Western European countries. The cryptocurrency law will define various types of digital assets and introduce measures for investor protection.

Related
UAE Imposes Jail Time for Crypto Scam Promoters
As reported by U.Today, Turkey's central bank published a decree prohibiting using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment back in April.

In September, Erdogan said that Turkey was "at war" with crypto. The unflattering remark caused a stir within the local cryptocurrency community and later became a cause for schadenfreude against the backdrop of the tanking lira.

Turks turn to crypto amid lira crash

The beleaguered fiat currency collapsed to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Dec. 20, losing over 60% of its value since the start of the day. The plunge was linked to the central bank's aggressive monetary easing policy. Within the same week, the lira skyrocketed more than 50% because of a savings scheme unveiled by Erdogan and extraordinary state bank interventions.

The immense volatility experienced by the lira made even more Turks turn to cryptocurrencies. According to data provided by Chainalysis and Kaiko, the number of crypto trades against the currency surpassed one million earlier this week.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image NBA Champion Stephen Curry Releases NFTs on Polygon: Details
12/24/2021 - 16:11
NBA Champion Stephen Curry Releases NFTs on Polygon: Details
Vladislav GinkoVladislav Ginko
related image BTC, XRP, BNB and MATIC Price Analysis for December 24
12/24/2021 - 15:46
BTC, XRP, BNB and MATIC Price Analysis for December 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Tech Indicator Shows Reversal After Predicting 200% Run, 100% of MATIC Holders in Profit, 706 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/24/2021 - 15:37
SHIB Tech Indicator Shows Reversal After Predicting 200% Run, 100% of MATIC Holders in Profit, 706 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina