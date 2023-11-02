Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 2

Denys Serhiichuk
Has rate of Binance Coin (BNB) found local peak?
Thu, 11/02/2023 - 18:00
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 2
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The growth continues on the market, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps going up, rising by almost 3%.

On the local chart, the rate of BNB is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $232.7. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop is likely to continue to the $226 zone soon.

On the bigger time frame, the rate has almost touched the resistance of $234.8. 

However, if today's bar closes with a long wick, sellers may get back in the game, which might lead to a correction to $224.

On the weekly chart, it is too early to make any predictions. However, if the candle closes around the current prices, one can expect sideways trading in the area of $225-$230 for the next few weeks.

BNB is trading at $230 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

