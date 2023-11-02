Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 2

Original U.Today article

The growth continues on the market, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps going up, rising by almost 3%.

On the local chart, the rate of BNB is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $232.7. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop is likely to continue to the $226 zone soon.

On the bigger time frame, the rate has almost touched the resistance of $234.8.

However, if today's bar closes with a long wick, sellers may get back in the game, which might lead to a correction to $224.

On the weekly chart, it is too early to make any predictions. However, if the candle closes around the current prices, one can expect sideways trading in the area of $225-$230 for the next few weeks.

BNB is trading at $230 at press time.