    Anon 230,770,000 XRP Transfer Sparks Hot Discussion in Community: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 14:27
    Enormous XRP chunk has been transferred between anonymous wallets, while the XRP network reaches a new all-time high
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which traces large cryptocurrency transactions, has spotted a massive transfer moving nearly half a million US dollars worth of XRP less than three hours ago.

    The transaction was made between two anonymous blockchain wallets. This large transfer triggered a heated discussion in the comments as XRP fans rushed to share their take on the nature and goal of this crypto transfer. Besides, recent analytics Glassnode report shows that the XRP network has hit a new historic peak in active small wallets.

    230.7 million XRP changes hands, community abuzz

    Per recent Whale Alert’s post on the X social media network, one unknown wallet transferred a staggering 230,770,000 XRP to another wallet with an unregistered owner. This was the equivalent of $414,469,278 at the time of the transaction making.

    XRP enthusiasts posted multiple comments under the tweet about the motives standing behind this hefty crypto transfer. Many believe this significant transaction signifies that whales remain active, while some X users reckon that this transaction was an OTC sale.

    Earlier this week, a similar transfer was detected by the aforementioned data source and it shared the details on X. On Monday, what seemed to be an anonymous wallet transferred 200,000,000 XRP to the world’s largest exchange Binance. However, it eventually proved to be an internal transaction as Binance reshuffled its XRP holdings.

    As in the case with the XRP Binance transaction, XRP-focused explorer Bithomp has shared that the 230,770,000 XRP were shifted between wallets that are associated with major US-based crypto exchange Kraken.

    XRP network getting stronger with new ATH

    Meanwhile, the recently shared analytics data by cryptocurrency trader Ali Martinez shows that the XRP network keeps growing stronger despite the recent market volatility and growing economic uncertainty in the world.

    Glassnode data shared by Martinez reveals that the XRP network has reached a new all-time high of 6.26 million wallets that are holding at least 1 XRP token.

    Over the past 24 hours, the XRP price has displayed a more than 10% decline, plunging from $1.95 to the $11.74 mark. By now, it has managed to stage a slight recovery and the coin is changing hands at $1.82.

    #XRP Transfer #XRP
