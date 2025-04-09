Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The ongoing drop remains the most likely scenario for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 4.51% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC may have set a local resistance of $77,906. If bulls cannot seize the initiative soon, one can expect a test of the support level of $74,578 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the nearest support of $74,457.

If it breaks out, the fall is likely to continue to the $70,000-$72,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the weekly closure happens near the $73,881 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $70,000 mark soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $76,461 at press time.