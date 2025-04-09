Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 13:54
    Will traders see more profound drop from Bitcoin (BTC) by end of week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The ongoing drop remains the most likely scenario for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 4.51% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC may have set a local resistance of $77,906. If bulls cannot seize the initiative soon, one can expect a test of the support level of $74,578 by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the nearest support of $74,457. 

    If it breaks out, the fall is likely to continue to the $70,000-$72,000 range.

    From the midterm point of view, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the weekly closure happens near the $73,881 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $70,000 mark soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $76,461 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
