Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 14:18
    Can rise of Bitcoin (BTC) start from current prices?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market drop has not lasted long, and most of the coins are back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 4% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is on its way to the local resistance of $80,768. If the daily bar closes around that mark, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $82,000 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the larger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is far from key levels. In this case, traders should focus on the candle's closure. 

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 7
    Mon, 04/07/2025 - 15:27
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 7
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens with a long wick, there is a possibility to witness an ongoing drop to the $78,000 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make distant predictions. If the weekly bar closes far from the support, the bounceback may continue to the $82,000-$85,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $79,940 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 14:09
    ‘Bitcoin Is Digital Gold’: Michael Saylor As BTC Keeps Charging Towards $80,000
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 14:02
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses 784% Growth in Key On-Chain Metric: What's Going On?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 8
    ‘Bitcoin Is Digital Gold’: Michael Saylor As BTC Keeps Charging Towards $80,000
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses 784% Growth in Key On-Chain Metric: What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD