Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market drop has not lasted long, and most of the coins are back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 4% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is on its way to the local resistance of $80,768. If the daily bar closes around that mark, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $82,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the larger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is far from key levels. In this case, traders should focus on the candle's closure.

If it happens with a long wick, there is a possibility to witness an ongoing drop to the $78,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make distant predictions. If the weekly bar closes far from the support, the bounceback may continue to the $82,000-$85,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $79,940 at press time.