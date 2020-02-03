TRON (TRX) CEO Justin Sun Announces Project That Will 'Re-shape the Internet'

Justin Sun, CEO of Tron Foundation (TRX), has teased the crypto community with his ‘mysterious project’. Now, things have become clearer.

On-boarding opened

Mr. Sun has invited every member of the global crypto community to participate in the operations of his new privacy protocol, MPC Torch. To become a contributor, users should operate a server and subscribe by email.

#TRON’s MPC Torch Project🔥seeks to utilize zk-SNARKS-based⛓️anonymity to reshape the Internet. As of now, there are 20 people attended the MPC Torch Project.

Source https://twitter.com/justinsuntron

Moreover, every on-boarded ‘privacy pioneer’ will receive a special reward of $100. At printing time, 20 members have joined the team, according to the project GitHub.

Cutting-edge technology

Justin Sun added that the new protocol will use the technology of “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge” or ZK-SNARKs. Previously, it has been utilized in numerous scalability solutions for the Ethereum (ETH) network.

According to some analysts, if implemented in Ethereum (ETH), technologies of this nature could easily allow it to reach the speed of the Visa payment system.