TRON Network Skyrockets 124% in Crucial On-chain Metric

Justin Sun’s TRON network recently unveiled the SunPump platform. It is the pioneering platform for the dedicated launch as well as trading of meme coins. With this latest launch, the TRON blockchain has jumped onto the meme bandwagon, eventually boosting the on-chain activity on the network.

In fact, the impact of this recent launch has started to appear on the network. According to IntoTheBlock , the TRON network has witnessed a surge of 124% in the total number of transactions on the network. These transactions are between the range of $100 and $10,000. IntoTheBlock mentioned that this rise is potentially driven by the increasing interest and hype around the SunPump platform.

TRON to lead meme coin market

Launched last week, SunPump has already created significant buzz on the market. According to the official details, the platform helps developers to launch their own meme coins in a more accessible and affordable way. Moreover, it provides them with a secure and streamlined ecosystem.

Furthermore, the TRON-based platform is expected to give a major boost to user engagement and provide users with a more autonomous meme coin trading experience. SunPump is based on an operational mechanism that simplifies the token issuance process while enhancing the trading experience. It also offers users a choice to opt for their preferred meme coins and sell them whenever they want.

TRX price surges

The price of TRX, the native token of TRON, has been injected with bullish momentum. It is currently trading at $0.1388, after a surge of 3.6% in the last 24 hours. While the price has jumped 9.31% over the past week, its 24 hour trading volume has also soared 71.56% to $391 million.