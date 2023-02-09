Tranchess (CHESS) Spikes 60% Following Ethereum Staking Innovation

Thu, 02/09/2023 - 16:26
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
CHESS price soars following new hype around Ethereum, but there's a catch
Tranchess (CHESS) Spikes 60% Following Ethereum Staking Innovation
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Tranchess token (CHESS) showed a sharp spike in quotations of more than 60% from the start of today's trading session, despite uncertainty gripping the crypto market and turning it red. The reason for such excellent price action was the market hype surrounding Ethereum, or more precisely, its liquid staking options.

CHESS to USD by CoinMarketCap

Related
Possible Ethereum Staking Ban Part of All-Out War by SEC, XRP Holders' Lawyer Says

Thus, although Tranchess was originally a project on BNB Chain, that did not stop the development team from adding ETH liquid staking capabilities to a platform originally designed for farming. Thus, using Tranchess for this purpose, you can deposit your Ethereum at 2.7% and receive qETH in return. The rate on the platform is noticeably lower than many of its larger competitors, but that is not the key point.

The fact is that the introduction of Ethereum's liquid staking innovation at Tranchess occurred two months ago, and CHESS has only now shown a reaction.

Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking hype

At the same time as CHESS, evidence of something looming around Ethereum was provided by the price action of tokens such as Frax Share (FXS), Rocket Pool (RPL) and ssv network (SSV), directly related to the liquid staking of ETH.

Related
Cardano CEO Says Ethereum Staking Is Problematic, Here's Why

It is funny that Tranchess' Twitter account caught the hype and hastened to remind and fixate enthusiasts on the fact that the platform also has something to do with it. Obviously, as the March update of Ethereum, called Shanghai, approaches, the interest and buzz around this topic will only grow in scale.

#Ethereum News #Staking #Ethereum
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Tether Reveals Profit Figures for First Time
02/09/2023 - 16:13
Tether Reveals Profit Figures for First Time
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin's RSI Makes Rare Move, Will This Reboot BTC Price?
02/09/2023 - 16:00
Bitcoin's RSI Makes Rare Move, Will This Reboot BTC Price?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Harmony (ONE) Activates Major Hardfork: What Changes?
02/09/2023 - 15:50
Harmony (ONE) Activates Major Hardfork: What Changes?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov