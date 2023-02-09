Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 9

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see imminent rise of Ethereum (ETH)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market seems in need of a slight correction as most of the coins are in the red zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.75% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the fall, Ethereum (ETH) is looking bullish from the local point of view. The price has reached the resistance at $1,642.60 and is currently trading near it. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the breakout may lead to the test of the $1,660 zone tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation as the price keeps trading sideways. Such a statement is also confirmed by the declining volume.

One can think about a possible upward move only if the rate gets back to the $1,700 mark and fixes above it.

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart as the price is accumulating power in the middle of a wide channel, between the support at $1,533 and the resistance at $1,714. In this case, the more likely scenario is ongoing consolidation in the area of $1,600-$1,700 so that Ethereum (ETH) could gain more strength for a further move.

Ethereum is trading at $1,640 at press time.