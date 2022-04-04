Traders Drain $4.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin from Exchanges

News
Mon, 04/04/2022 - 11:23
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Traders and investors choose alternative options for funds accumulation
Traders Drain $4.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin from Exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

A massive amount of Bitcoin is being actively removed from exchanges by traders and investors, according to the most recent Glassnode data. As the project suggests, March became the fourth month in a row when exchanges lost around 100,000 BTC.

Series of exchange outflows

Starting from the end of 2021, traders and investors were actively moving funds away from exchanges as trust in centralized exchanges dropped significantly and the market slowly entered the accumulation phase.

Back at the beginning of January, Bitcoin already lost almost 40% of its value since reaching the all-time high. Reportedly, at that time, Bitcoin whales started accumulating new coins in their wallets by purchasing new assets on centralized exchanges and moving them to their noncustodial wallets.

With intensified accumulation and supply removal from trading platforms, Bitcoin may become a victim of a supply shock in the future in the event of the appearance of strong demand from retail or institutional traders.

Investors losing trust

Another cause fueling large exchange outflows is tied to the series of limitations and bans of account on large exchanges like Kraken or even Binance. The CEO of Kraken urged users to move their holdings away from exchange-controlled wallets in order to avoid any trading or withdrawing restrictions, which the exchange management team cannot control due to the regulators of the countries they are based in.

Related
AAVE Soars 53% in Past Week Despite Bitcoin's Drop: Santiment

While large investors choose wallets over trading platforms, smaller market participants are moving their funds to decentralized trading platforms that can avoid sanctions or regulations from third parties.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple's ODL Corridor Sold to Ex-Binance CFO: Details
04/04/2022 - 10:42
Ripple's ODL Corridor Sold to Ex-Binance CFO: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Addresses With up to 100,000 ADA Now Hold Record-High Percentage of Supply
04/04/2022 - 10:17
Cardano Addresses With up to 100,000 ADA Now Hold Record-High Percentage of Supply
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Breaking Through This Chart Pattern, Flying to $1.2
04/04/2022 - 09:57
Cardano (ADA) Breaking Through This Chart Pattern, Flying to $1.2
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan