Sun, 01/02/2022 - 12:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to data from WhaleStats, largest Ethereum whales are holding 52 billion SHIB on average and the meme crypto remains their second top investment after ETH
Top ETH Whales Hold 52 Billion SHIB On Average as SHIB Remains 2d Biggest Coin Held by Top 1,000 ETH Wallets
WhaleStats has shared that top 1,000 Ethereum whales still prefer the second most popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu as their second biggest investment.

ETH whales still go for SHIB massively

According to the data provided by the analytics website, largest 1,000 ETH whales now hold 51,994,144,137 SHIB on average in their wallets. This amount of crypto is worth $1,773,576 and the current exchange rate of the “Dogecoin killer”.

Besides, SHIB still holds the biggest token position by the USD value. FTX token comes next after SHIB with 39,274 coins in whales’ wallets on average, worth $1,571,121.

Polygon’s native token MATIC, which has been popular among whales, holds the last position on the Top 10 Holdings list.

However, according to the same website, over the past twenty-four hours, SHIB is the tenth among the top 10 most frequently purchased digital assets. Average amoun of SHIB bought over this period of time totals 4,401,408 (that’s $150).

Shiba Inu holdings in top 1,000 ETH wallets account for 5.86 percent (that is $1,783,842,120 in fiat currency).

26 million SHIB burned in past 24 hours

Recent data provided by etherscan demonstrates that the SHIB burning process is not slowing down. According to the figures from this ETH-token tracker, over the past twenty-four hours, the community has burned approximately twenty-six million Shiba Inu tokens.

The largest transaction carried 11,851,851, occurring over eight hours ago. By size it is followed by 7,335,349 and 1,436,621 SHIB burned.

As reported by U.Today on January 1, over the five previous days, the community destroyed approximately 125 million SHIB tokens.

shibburn2jan22
Image via etherscan
