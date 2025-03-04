Advertisement
AD

    Top Ripple Critic Says XRP Is Not a Security

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 20:44
    A prominent Ripple detractor has explained why XRP is not a security
    Advertisement
    Top Ripple Critic Says XRP Is Not a Security
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Pierre Rochard, vice president of research at Bitcoin mining giant Riot Platforms, has opined that XRP is not a security despite many critics of the controversial tokens claiming otherwise.

    Advertisement

    Rochard, one of the most vocal and prominent Ripple detractors, claims that the token cannot be classified as a security because the enterprise blockchain company does not actually owe investors utility or "anything else." 

    "They are free to dump on you and you have no right to do anything about it other than join them in dumping XRP. That's why XRP is not a security," he said. 

    HOT Stories
    Top Ripple Critic Says XRP Is Not a Security
    BlackRock CEO: Buy Big Dip If It Comes
    Fidelity: Bitcoin No Longer Overpriced
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement

    Rochard has added that there are a lot of "worthless" and "harmful" products that do not fall under the definition of a security. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Judge Analisa Torres determined that secondary sales of the Ripple-linked token were not securities back in 2023, delivering a blow to the SEC. 

    On Sunday, it was revealed that XRP would be included in a multi-token strategic cryptocurrency reserve. This has caused a rather severe backlash within the cryptocurrency (especially among Bitcoin maximalists). 

    In January, Rochard stated that Ripple was the biggest obstacle to a Bitcoin-only reserve since the company was aggressively lobbying against it. 

    Garlinghouse claimed that the company's efforts were actually making the creation of a multi-token crypto reserve more likely. The Ripple CEO has openly advocated for a multi-token cryptocurrency reserve, railing against maximalism. 

    #Ripple News #XRP News #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 18:49
    BlackRock CEO: Buy Big Dip If It Comes
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 17:57
    Fidelity: Bitcoin No Longer Overpriced
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Ripple Critic Says XRP Is Not a Security
    BlackRock CEO: Buy Big Dip If It Comes
    Fidelity: Bitcoin No Longer Overpriced
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD