    Top Crypto Influencers Ask Elon Musk Not to Shut Down D.O.G.E. in 2026

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk stuns top crypto community members with plans to close down D.O.G.E. in less than two years
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 10:39
    Top Crypto Influencers Ask Elon Musk Not to Shut Down D.O.G.E. in 2026
    Tech billionaire Elon Musk has triggered the crypto community by saying that in the summer of 2026, the new venture created by the newly elected U.S. political leader, the Department of Government Efficiency — which Musk will run together with another important entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy, and prefers to call D.O.G.E. — will be closed down.

    The crypto community and many of its top members on X responded to that tweet, asking the Tesla CEO not to do that since they believe less than two years will not be enough to solve all the tasks set for this organization.

    D.O.G.E. will "delete itself": Elon Musk

    Musk retweeted a recent post published by his partner in the D.O.G.E. venture, Ramaswamy. What the entrepreneur wrote was: “Most government projects should come with a clear expiry date. That’s why we set one for @DOGE.”

    The shutdown date for D.O.G.E. has been set for July 4, 2026; as a commentator pointed out, it will be also the 250th anniversary of America becoming independent of the British Empire.

    Crypto community asks Musk to give D.O.G.E. more time

    However, many crypto enthusiasts and Dogecoin lovers, who half-seriously associate D.O.G.E. with the original meme cryptocurrency, began to say that until July 2026 will be not enough time for the Department of Government Efficiency to solve all the problems related to government spending and the national debt.

    Sean Ono Lennon (John Lennon’s younger son) wrote: “That’s not enough time! Please give yourself a little more.”

    The strategic advisor at Tether, the emitter of the USDT stablecoin, Gabor Gurbacs commented: “2 years won't be enough to permanently reform the U.S. government. We'll need more of a permanent DOGE Ombudsman function.”

    The @dogeofficialceo X user published a meme in which they shared their expectation that by July 2026, Dogecoin will finally become the “global reserve currency,” perhaps rather jokingly.

    A cofounder of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, also responded, posting a meme saying: “This message will self-destruct in 3, 2, 1.”

    Many crypto influencers, including the aforementioned ones, as well as Robert Kiyosaki and Michael Saylor, have been stressing recently that over the past four years, the U.S. debt has been growing at an alarming rate, therefore, D.O.G.E. was created.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

