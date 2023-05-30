Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 30

Tue, 05/30/2023 - 18:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Can rate of Cardano (ADA) keep growing until end of week?
The prices of coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions to this.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) keeps falling after a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.3831. If closure happens near the support at $0.3777, the decline may continue to the $0.37 area shortly.

A bearish situation can also be seen on the daily time frame as sellers have seized the initiative after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.3846 mark. If that does not happen, one can expect a further correction to the $0.3650-$0.3750 area.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Cardano (ADA) is trading sideways, accumulating power for a further move. However, if buyers lose the 0.00001350 mark, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the support at 0.00001333 within the next few days.

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.3779 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

