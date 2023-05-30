Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 30

Original U.Today article

Can rate of Cardano (ADA) keep growing until end of week?

The prices of coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions to this.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) keeps falling after a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.3831. If closure happens near the support at $0.3777, the decline may continue to the $0.37 area shortly.

A bearish situation can also be seen on the daily time frame as sellers have seized the initiative after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.3846 mark. If that does not happen, one can expect a further correction to the $0.3650-$0.3750 area.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

On the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Cardano (ADA) is trading sideways, accumulating power for a further move. However, if buyers lose the 0.00001350 mark, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the support at 0.00001333 within the next few days.

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.3779 at press time.