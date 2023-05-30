Cardano Financial Smart Contracts Platform Marlowe Now Available on Mainnet: Details

Tue, 05/30/2023 - 14:16
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano community excited about new development
Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG) has announced the exciting news that Marlowe, a platform for financial products as smart contracts, is now available on mainnet for early adopters to start testing and providing feedback.

Marlowe, which allows users to create and deploy smart contracts on Cardano, is also available in pre-production and preview testing environments. Marlowe joins the growing family of languages and tools available on Cardano, offering a toolkit for creating, deploying and monetizing smart contracts.

IOG also adds an exciting update that Marlowe has been audited both internally and externally by tweag, a blockchain technology firm, increasing assurance of a safe environment for contract use on the mainnet. IOG promises to publish the report soon.

According to the Cardano builder, Marlowe is a set of tools that enables the development, integration and deployment of smart contracts on Cardano. Unlike existing smart contract creation tool sets, Marlowe does not require specialized programming skills to prototype and bring smart contracts to market rapidly. The Web3 community and newcomers can also find it useful.

The Marlowe Playground is a plug-and-play smart contract builder that offers a simulator environment to test contracts before deploying them on the mainnet with real funds. It leverages the power of Plutus and is also compatible with JavaScript and Haskell, thus allowing for seamless integration of smart contracts into dApps.

The Cardano community is excited about the new development. Rick McCracken DIGI, a Cardano SPO, believes this might be a game changer for Cardano. "Marlowe is a domain-specific language designed for finance experts, with the intent for non-programmers to write financial smart contracts. I'm curious to hear feedback and see use cases from non-programmers/financial experts. This could be a game changer," he tweeted.

