U.Today Original Article

TOP 3 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, XRP — Is Current Stop a Pause Before Another Growth Impulse?

Price Predictions
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 14:37
Denys Serhiichuk
How far will the growth last for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The market is facing a slight correction after yesterday's growth. Most of the coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone except for XRP, which has fallen 0.14%.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The crucial data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$176,924,598,807

$9,608.95

$20,045,599,201

1.45%

Ethereum

ETH

$26,926,056,152

$241.56

$7,940,228,721

1.35%

XRP

XRP

$8,331,095,394

$0.188240

$1,149,749,377

-0.28%

BTC/USD

Yesterday, buyers showed activity and the price of Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the 38.2% Fibo level ($9,441), and by the end of the day tested the resistance at $9,800.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

This morning the pair has rolled back to the area of $9,600. In the first half of the day, the decline may continue to the $9,500 area, and in the evening a breakthrough of the resistance at $9,800 and a re-test of the psychological mark of $10,000 are possible.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,641 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday's Ethereum (ETH) price rise was supported by large volumes and the pair was able to recover in the area of ​​the POC line ($243.37). Late at night, it tested the resistance at $247.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The price of the pair is trying to gain a foothold in the region of the equilibrium price of Point Of Control, but if sellers increase the onslaught, the pair will continue to roll back to the area of ​​$235. A more reliable support today may be the level of average prices. In the afternoon, buyers may try to seize the initiative and break the resistance of $247. By the end of the day, prices are expected to return to the zone of June highs.

Ethereum is trading at $242.59 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is showing much less growth than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The rate of this coin has risen only 0.11% over the past 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rise will likely end up being a return to the resistance zone, followed by further decline. XRP is unlikely to keep growing as the coin cannot even rise while the market is rising. In this regard, bulls might take XRP to $0.1933 but not any higher as the trend is still bearish.

XRP is trading at $0.1889 at press time.

 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

Proportion of Bitcoin Addresses in Profit Currently Stands at 83 Percent: Data
Alex Dovbnya
News
10 hours ago

Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on His $20,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction

Alex Dovbnya
News
21 hours ago

Bitcoin Remains in Negative Trend as It Struggles to Take Out $10,000: Bloomberg

Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies