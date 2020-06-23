TOP 3 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, XRP — Is Current Stop a Pause Before Another Growth Impulse?

U.Today Original Article

How far will the growth last for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?

The market is facing a slight correction after yesterday's growth. Most of the coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone except for XRP, which has fallen 0.14%.

The crucial data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $176,924,598,807 $9,608.95 $20,045,599,201 1.45% Ethereum ETH $26,926,056,152 $241.56 $7,940,228,721 1.35% XRP XRP $8,331,095,394 $0.188240 $1,149,749,377 -0.28%

BTC/USD

Yesterday, buyers showed activity and the price of Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the 38.2% Fibo level ($9,441), and by the end of the day tested the resistance at $9,800.

This morning the pair has rolled back to the area of $9,600. In the first half of the day, the decline may continue to the $9,500 area, and in the evening a breakthrough of the resistance at $9,800 and a re-test of the psychological mark of $10,000 are possible.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,641 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday's Ethereum (ETH) price rise was supported by large volumes and the pair was able to recover in the area of ​​the POC line ($243.37). Late at night, it tested the resistance at $247.

The price of the pair is trying to gain a foothold in the region of the equilibrium price of Point Of Control, but if sellers increase the onslaught, the pair will continue to roll back to the area of ​​$235. A more reliable support today may be the level of average prices. In the afternoon, buyers may try to seize the initiative and break the resistance of $247. By the end of the day, prices are expected to return to the zone of June highs.

Ethereum is trading at $242.59 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is showing much less growth than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The rate of this coin has risen only 0.11% over the past 24 hours.

On the daily time frame, the rise will likely end up being a return to the resistance zone, followed by further decline. XRP is unlikely to keep growing as the coin cannot even rise while the market is rising. In this regard, bulls might take XRP to $0.1933 but not any higher as the trend is still bearish.

XRP is trading at $0.1889 at press time.

