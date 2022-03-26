Top 10 Ethereum Wallets Now Hold 23.7% of Total ETH Supply: Santiment

Recently published data shows that the top 10 Ethereum addresses’ ETH balance is pretty much close to a 5-year high

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Santiment on-chain data aggregator has tweeted that since last year, the ten largest Ethereum wallets have increased their ETH balance, raising it to a total 23.7 percent of the second biggest cryptocurrency that is circulating out there at the moment.

The rise in the ETH balance constitutes 4.3 percent compared to March 2021. The currently held amount of 23.7 percent of the total Ether supply is pretty much close to the 5-year high level that these wallets reached in January this year.

🐳 #Ethereum's top 10 #whale addresses hold 4.3% more of the total supply than they did one year ago today. The 23.7% of all $ETH held by these wallets remains very close to the 5-year high levels that it first breached in late January. 👀 https://t.co/WawvxhPUiC pic.twitter.com/DtuNaxiwy6 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 26, 2022

According to Glassnode, whales have recently removed a staggering $1.4 billion worth of Ethereum from multiple crypto exchanges, compared to $739.7 million of ETH inflows. Thus the net flow of Ether to exchanges now totals -$628.1 million.