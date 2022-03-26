Top 10 Ethereum Wallets Now Hold 23.7% of Total ETH Supply: Santiment

News
Sat, 03/26/2022 - 22:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recently published data shows that the top 10 Ethereum addresses’ ETH balance is pretty much close to a 5-year high
Top 10 Ethereum Wallets Now Hold 23.7% of Total ETH Supply: Santiment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Santiment on-chain data aggregator has tweeted that since last year, the ten largest Ethereum wallets have increased their ETH balance, raising it to a total 23.7 percent of the second biggest cryptocurrency that is circulating out there at the moment.

Related
Ripple Files Motion to Gain Extra Time to Respond to SEC’s Redactions of Meeting Notes

The rise in the ETH balance constitutes 4.3 percent compared to March 2021. The currently held amount of 23.7 percent of the total Ether supply is pretty much close to the 5-year high level that these wallets reached in January this year.

According to Glassnode, whales have recently removed a staggering $1.4 billion worth of Ethereum from multiple crypto exchanges, compared to $739.7 million of ETH inflows. Thus the net flow of Ether to exchanges now totals -$628.1 million.

#Ethereum #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image DOGE Price Analysis for March 26
03/26/2022 - 19:30
DOGE Price Analysis for March 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Devs "Demolish" Fake Satoshi: What Do We Know from Latest Court Order?
03/26/2022 - 18:30
Bitcoin Devs "Demolish" Fake Satoshi: What Do We Know from Latest Court Order?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Terra's UST Stablecoin Now Interacts with Bitcoin "Natively": Here's How
03/26/2022 - 15:46
Terra's UST Stablecoin Now Interacts with Bitcoin "Natively": Here's How
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov