U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Tone Vays Says He's Bullish on Bitcoin (BTC). What Made Him Change His Mind?

News
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 14:59
Alex Dovbnya
The way the Bitcoin (BTC) price rebounded after the historic 'Black Thursday' price crash has turned Tone Vays into a bull
Cover image via tonevays.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Former Wall Street trader Tone Vays says that he's now bullish on Bitcoin in a celebratory Twitter thread about crossing 200,000 followers. He replied to Mike Novogratz who recently predicted that BTC could surpass $20,000 in 2020.     

Vays also forecasts Bitcoin could soon decouple from the stock market and start acting as a safe haven. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Maximalist Tone Vays Brings Up IOTA Hack to Make Case Against Ethereum (ETH)

A major dip-buying opportunity 

Despite being a proud Bitcoin maximalist, Vays had been a relentless bear. In fact, he accurately called BTC's plunge below $7,000 in December. 

Back in January, Vays said that the BTC price surpassing $10,000 would turn him into a bull for the following four years. Even though BTC did surge to its 2020 high of $10,530, it tanked to the $3,800 level on March 12 price crash (a.k.a 'Black Thursday'). 

However, the strong bounce from the local bottom allowed Vays to suggest that it could mark the end of the two-year bear market.

Related
Tone Vays Says Bitcoin (BTC) Is Already 'Faster and Cheaper' Than Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Here's Why

Decoupling from stocks 

In his new video, Vays says that Bitcoin is about to become a safe-haven asset. The leading cryptocurrency showed its risk-on side during the coronavirus sell-off, but the trader expects it to start decoupling from stocks.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin's correlations with the S&P 500 and gold reached their highest levels amidst the crisis. 

That said, Vays believes that the stock market could endure another capitulation that will drive demand for hedge assets. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
COVID-19 Takes Enormous Toll on Zug's 'Crypto Valley': Survey
TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — When Will Short-Term Correction End?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Head for $8,540 in 4-8 Weeks After Retracing to $6,800