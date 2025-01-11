Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Toncoin (TON) Records Mild Surge, but There's Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Toncoin has decoupled from Bitcoin with price soaring today
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 13:09
    A
    A
    A
    Toncoin (TON) Records Mild Surge, but There's Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Toncoin (TON) appears to have taken a break from its massive decline within 30 days. The coin witnessed a mild surge as it attempted to climb key resistance levels. TON, which found support at the $5 mark for a while, has finally breached the $5.25 resistance level.

    Advertisement

    Toncoin challenge is sustainability

    According to CoinMarketCap data, TON is changing hands at $5.39, representing a 2.33% surge in the last 24 hours. However, the mild gain has not boosted investors’ confidence, as trading volume dipped slightly by 1.21% to $196.97 million.

    Article image
    Toncoin 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Related
    1.55 Billion Toncoin (TON) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 16:35
    1.55 Billion Toncoin (TON) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    TON has tried to rediscover such price levels after hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $8.24 in June 2024. The closest came in December when it climbed to $6.8 amid broader bullish sentiments in the cryptocurrency market.

    Analysts opine that TON needs the community's support to sustain its rebound moves during the current price retracement. They insist TON’s market volume needs to soar to help cement the demand from investors in general.

    However, broader crypto market dynamics make this difficult. Primarily, Bitcoin, the leading digital asset, is also experiencing a price plunge amid caution from investors. A rally with Bitcoin might trigger other altcoins, including TON, to soar.

    Whale activity bolsters TON

    Notably, despite the volatility that TON has experienced since about the second week of December, whales have supported the ecosystem.

    As U.Today reported, there was an 80% increase in large transactions in December. This spike translated to $8.75 billion on the penultimate day of 2024.

    Related
    Toncoin (TON), Solana (SOL) Next to Reach New ATHs?
    Mon, 12/09/2024 - 16:05
    Toncoin (TON), Solana (SOL) Next to Reach New ATHs?
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    The development signaled that TON whales were either accumulating or engaging in massive movements of their assets.

    In a similar development, whales witnessed increased activities recently, with 1.55 billion TON transacted valued at $8.86 billion. Analysts maintain that the massive transactions of whales in the TON ecosystem have helped prevent the coin from plunging below the $5 support level found in late December.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 11, 2025 - 12:15
    Bitcoin's 1st Tweet at $0 Marks 16 Years: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 11, 2025 - 12:00
    Cardano Founder Validates XRP Community, Here's Why
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Coin Corner - Your Go-To Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange Solution
    LBank Unveils Brand Evolution, Empowering Advanced Trading Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Records Mild Surge, but There's Catch
    Bitcoin's 1st Tweet at $0 Marks 16 Years: Details
    Cardano Founder Validates XRP Community, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD