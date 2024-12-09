Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Toncoin (TON), Solana (SOL) Next to Reach New ATHs?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    CryptoQuant community analyst indicates next two major altcoins that might hit ATHs soon
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 16:05
    Toncoin (TON), Solana (SOL) Next to Reach New ATHs?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) became the first major cryptocurrencies to set new price ATHs in this cycle, experts are certain that more coins will follow the leaders soon. A CryptoQuant community analyst who goes by Maartunn shared his views.

    Solana (SOL), Toncoin (TON) target ATHs, expert says

    Solana (SOL) and Toncoin (TON), two major altcoins and key cryptocurrencies of eponymous L1 blockchains, might be the next cryptos to reach price ATHs. The Price Drawdown Heatmap, a chart that displays how far a cryptocurrency is from reaching the price record, has highlighted SOL and TON amid all altcoins.

    Such estimations were shared by Maartunn, a CryptoQuant community analyst, in his recent CryptoQuant QuickTake post.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Ripple CTO Poses Crucial Security Question to SEC Veteran
    'Accept Bitcoin (BTC) Payments?': Amazon Receives Game-Changing Solution From Ex-Binance Boss

    The expert stresses that Solana (SOL) is only 8% below its current ATH, while Toncoin (TON) follows closely at 15% below its peak. 

    Advertisement

    The Solana (SOL) price reached its all-time high on Sept. 9, 2021, at $216. Toncoin (TON) hit the record price level on June 15, 2024, when the price spiked over $6.82.

    TON euphoria was triggered by the popularity of Notcoin (NOT), Hamster Combat (HAMSTER) and a number of other dApps on TON, as well as by the decision by Tether to issue USDT on the blockchain.

    Solana (SOL) outperforms competitor by DeFi metrics

    Crypto expert Maartunn outlined that both Solana (SOL) and Toncoin (TON) demonstrate strong fundamentals, including active development teams and active networks.

    While both cryptos have performed well in this rally, their metrics of DeFi activity follow totally different patterns. For Solana (SOL), the current total value locked (TVL) indicator over $9 billion is almost equal to the ATH set in 2021.

    By contrast, Toncoin (TON) reached its peak TVL this summer. Since July, the metric dropped from $769 million to $387 million in equivalent.

    #Solana #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 16:05
    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 9, 2024 - 16:00
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 9
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mandala Chain (Powered by Polkadot) Secures $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why
    Toncoin (TON), Solana (SOL) Next to Reach New ATHs?
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 9
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD