Tilman Fertitta's Restaurants to Start Accepting Cryptocurrencies

You will no longer have to bring your credit card to Landry's restaurants

Landry's owner Tilman Fertitta recently told CNBC that his restaurant group would soon start accepting Bitcoin in the following months:

We’ll have it, probably, within all of our restaurant brands — or 80% to 90% — in the next 90 days, where you don’t have to use a Mastercard or Visa or American Express anymore. You can use bitcoin or other digital currencies

Houston-based Landry's boasts 600 high-end restaurants, casinos, and hotels all over the country.

The Texas billionaire has been a strong cryptocurrency proponent for years. His supercar dealer embraced Bitcoin as a new payment option in 2018 before adding Dogecoin earlier this month.