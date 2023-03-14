Thousand Ethereum Holders Join Class Suit Against New York State Attorney General

Tue, 03/14/2023 - 09:37
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
'Ethereum (ETH) is not a security' class action attracts first thousand participants
Thousand Ethereum Holders Join Class Suit Against New York State Attorney General
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

CryptoLaw founder John Deaton has announced that the first thousand participants have joined a class action lawsuit by Ethereum (ETH) holders against the New York State Attorney General (NYAG). The gathering of participants began just four days ago, on March 10, when in a lawsuit against crypto exchange Kraken, prosecutor Letitia James stated that ETH is a security. The forthcoming class action has been named appropriately: "Ethereum Is Not a Security Class Action."

While there is no direct regulatory threat to Ethereum at the moment, allegations from the officials involved in the lawsuit, if left unchecked, could create trouble in the future. In addition to ETH, the prosecutor's statement also mentions LUNA and UST.

Related
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Calls Ethereum (ETH) Holders to Action in Wake of This Incident

As of now, says Deaton, a couple hundred claimants directly from New York are missing to give more weight to the case. There are only 57 New Yorkers out of a thousand participants at the moment, he notes.

XRP holders v. SEC

The pro-crypto lawyer was previously involved in gathering participants for the SEC v. Ripple case. At the time, Deaton was able to bring together more than 75,000 XRP holders in a class action lawsuit against SEC, become their representative and push the collected information into the main case. Testimony from XRP holders about their motives for buying is now thought to play a key role in determining the cryptocurrency's status as a security.

#Ethereum News #John E Deaton
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin Bear Peter Schiff Pours Cold Water on Recent Rally
03/14/2023 - 09:29
Bitcoin Bear Peter Schiff Pours Cold Water on Recent Rally
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image FTX and Alameda Addresses Suddenly Wake up, Move $190 Million on Exchanges
03/14/2023 - 08:44
FTX and Alameda Addresses Suddenly Wake up, Move $190 Million on Exchanges
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) up 9% as Whale Goes on Buying Spree: Details
03/14/2023 - 08:29
Ethereum (ETH) up 9% as Whale Goes on Buying Spree: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin