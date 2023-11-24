Advertisement
AD

This XRP Pair Eyes Final Delisting Amid Regulatory Drama

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Binance drops bombshell, announcing imminent delisting of specific XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) pairs, as regulatory storm clouds gather
Fri, 11/24/2023 - 10:53
This XRP Pair Eyes Final Delisting Amid Regulatory Drama
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent announcement, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has declared the imminent delisting of trading instruments tied to notorious stablecoin BUSD. The affected pairs include XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) against BUSD in the perpetual futures trading section.

Advertisement

Related
XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Witness Jaw-Dropping Whale Transfer Activity

The exchange has stated that leverage adjustments for these instruments are effective immediately, with trading in these pairs set to be terminated in the first 10 days of December. 

Specifically, perpetual futures contracts for XRP and BNB against BUSD will be suspended on Dec. 8, followed by the termination of contracts linked to ETH and BTC three days later. The final delisting, closure of existing positions and cancellation of pending orders are all slated for the same dates.

Related
Major Exchange Delists Top Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Pairs Amid Regulatory Firestorm

This marks the third announcement in recent days related to BUSD, following the recognition of the stablecoin as a security by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year. Binance and Paxos, the issuing company behind BUSD, have been taking measures to limit the stablecoin's circulation, signaling a broader industry trend.

Ripple effect

Ironically, despite XRP's recent legal victory, the popular cryptocurrency faces further limitations in trading options, this time due to regulatory concerns on the platforms themselves.

Related
Two Leading AI Cryptocurrencies Skyrocket on Key Binance Rival Listing

The regulatory troubles for Binance have been a focal point in the crypto industry throughout 2023, intensifying after the collapse of FTX. In a significant development, Changpeng Zhao, the head of Binance, also known as CZ, is set to resign as CEO. 

The entity is expected to pay a staggering fine exceeding $4 billion, with the U.S. Treasury gaining access to comprehensive information on all exchange transactions.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Witness Jaw-Dropping Whale Transfer Activity
2023/11/24 10:52
XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Witness Jaw-Dropping Whale Transfer Activity
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SHIB Burn Rate Springs 456%, Price Reacts by Printing Big Rise
2023/11/24 10:52
SHIB Burn Rate Springs 456%, Price Reacts by Printing Big Rise
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Two Leading AI Cryptocurrencies Skyrocket on Key Binance Rival Listing
2023/11/24 10:52
Two Leading AI Cryptocurrencies Skyrocket on Key Binance Rival Listing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD