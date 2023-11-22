Ethereum (ETH) Sees “Systemic Buying,” Analyst Claims

Maarten Regterschot, a CryptoQuant contributing analyst, pointed out a significant trend in the Ethereum (ETH) market.

His observations reveal a "systemic buying" pattern in Ethereum futures that is characterized by a noticeable increase in open interest.

Specifically, Ethereum futures have seen an addition of $700 million so far, indicating a strategic accumulation of assets over a period.

Understanding TWAP-buying

TWAP, or time-weighted average price, is a strategic approach employed primarily by large-scale traders or institutional investors.

It involves spreading out the purchase of assets over a specified period to achieve an advantageous average price, thus reducing the impact on the market price.

The recent development could signal a bullish sentiment among major investors and could potentially influence Ethereum's market trajectory.

Ethereum (ETH) price nears key support level

Ethereum's current trading pattern is of particular interest as it approaches a key support level, identified around $1,925.

Support levels are crucial in trading, signifying a price point where a downward trend could pause due to increased demand.

Despite recent price swings, with Ethereum oscillating between $1,940 and $2,018, it has notably stayed above the $2,000 mark at the time of reporting.

This persistence near the support level might indicate a robust market sentiment for Ethereum, presenting potential buying opportunities. However, it also raises a cautionary note since any break below this level could lead to further price declines.