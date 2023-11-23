Advertisement
Major Exchange Delists Top Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Pairs Amid Regulatory Firestorm

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Binance, at forefront of crypto market, shakes things up by delisting major Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) pairs amid rising regulatory heat
Thu, 11/23/2023 - 11:18
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a recent announcement, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, revealed plans to delist Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) cross margin and isolated margin pairs. This strategic move, effective from Nov. 28, is part of Binance's efforts to address mounting legal challenges within the digital assets industry.

The affected pairs are directly associated with BUSD, a stablecoin developed in collaboration with Paxos. Isolated margin borrowing on these pairs will be suspended on Nov. 28, followed by the closure of auto-settled user positions and the cancellation of pending orders on Dec. 7.

Pressure rise

This decision follows allegations by the U.S. SEC, which previously classified BUSD as a security. In response, both Paxos and Binance promptly halted the further minting and circulation of the stablecoin. This reflects the ongoing adjustments made by crypto exchanges to comply with evolving regulatory frameworks.

In a parallel development, Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, the founder of Binance, has stepped down from his role. This decision is part of a broader agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle criminal charges against the exchange. Richard Teng has been named as the new CEO in the midst of this transitional period.

CZ's guilty plea earlier this week, related to charges of operating an unlicensed money transfer business, conspiracy and violating restrictions, resulted in a significant $4.3 billion fine for Binance. As the crypto space grapples with these regulatory challenges, the implications for the market are uncertain.

The delisting of major pairs and the leadership change at Binance underscore the growing regulatory pressures faced by crypto exchanges globally, highlighting a pivotal moment for the industry.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

