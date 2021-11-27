This Whale Bought 35 Billion SHIB While Market Was Crashing

Some whales are joining "buy the dip" sentiment by purchasing some SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

During the market sell-off, short-term traders have dropped their positions and exited most markets. The smaller altcoins have experienced a greater loss compared to Bitcoin, including Shiba Inu and Doge.

Shiba Inu market performance

During the global market correction, Shiba Inu lost 16% of its value at the peak but then, shortly after, recovered back at a 10% daily loss, which correlated with Bitcoin's market performance.

Following yesterday's sell-off, Shiba Inu gained approximately 30% in one day but then dropped back at 15% daily profit. The token has been moving in a short rangebound since Nov. 26 and has not yet broken through either border of it.

While some whales buy a significant amount of Shib, the market does not seem to react in any way. The volatility of SHIB token remains low as both buying and selling pressure is reduced according to the volume indicator.

Whales are buying more Shib

Before the cryptocurrency market crashed by more than 10% in one day, the 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets dropped more than 8% of their Shib holdings by entering into USDT and other stablecoins on the Ethereum chain.

Currently, whale holding has increased back to pre-correction levels with approximately $1 billion worth of holdings remaining on whale-tier wallets at press time. Shiba Inu's price does not seem to react in a positive way, while the token trades at $0.000038 and 0.72% growth in one day.