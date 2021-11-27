Newegg Confirms That It Will Accept Shiba Inu

It’s official: Shiba Inu will be accepted by electronics retailer Newegg

Electronics retailer Newegg has confirmed that it will accept Shiba Inu, the second-biggest canine cryptocurrency, in a tweet.

The announcement was front-run by the cryptic tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the cryptocurrency and project lead Shytoshi Kusama.

As reported by U.Today , they tweeted the egg emoji together with the #friendshib hashtag.

Rumors about Newegg adding Shiba Inu to its list of available cryptocurrency payment options started flying last week after the City of Industry-based company tagged the two major Shiba Inu accounts on Twitter, asking for a direct message.

The veteran internet retailer introduced Bitcoin to its clients in 2014.

In April, it also added Dogecoin , the original meme coin.

Overall, Newegg presently supports 11 cryptocurrencies.