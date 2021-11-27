Newegg Confirms That It Will Accept Shiba Inu

It's official: Shiba Inu will be accepted by electronics retailer Newegg
Newegg Confirms That It Will Accept Shiba Inu
Electronics retailer Newegg has confirmed that it will accept Shiba Inu, the second-biggest canine cryptocurrency, in a tweet. 

The announcement was front-run by the cryptic tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the cryptocurrency and project lead Shytoshi Kusama. 

As reported by U.Today, they tweeted the egg emoji together with the #friendshib hashtag. 

Rumors about Newegg adding Shiba Inu to its list of available cryptocurrency payment options started flying last week after the City of Industry-based company tagged the two major Shiba Inu accounts on Twitter, asking for a direct message.

The veteran internet retailer introduced Bitcoin to its clients in 2014. 

In April, it also added Dogecoin, the original meme coin.

Overall, Newegg presently supports 11 cryptocurrencies. 

It’s not clear when Shiba Inu will appear on the list of payment options.

