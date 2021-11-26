Ethereum Drops Under $4,000 First Time Since October

Fri, 11/26/2021
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum falls sharply below $4,000 for first time since mid-October but then recovers above it
Ethereum Drops Under $4,000 First Time Since October
Ethereum has briefly fallen below one of the strongest supports, according to cryptocurrency market analysts. As of now, the second-largest cryptocurrency has recovered back above $4,000, but the market might not be ready to V-shape recovery yet.

Liquidation rates on the cryptocurrency market for Ethereum have reached $60 million in the last few hours. According to data from various centralized exchanges, a significant number of leveraged orders for Ethereum have been gathered at or close to the $4,000 support.

Previously, Ethereum was testing the area close to the $4,000 mark numerous times but failed to go through it and remain under it. As for now, Ethereum is trading at $4,053 with a total 10% daily loss.

Ethereum Daily Chart
Source: TradingView

U.Today previously reported that Bloomberg analysts see Ethereum trade in the rangebound for a long period of time after the ATH retrace. The lower border of the range was $4,000 and the upper $5,000.

Other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Cardano or Doge are losing 7% of their value, which is slightly less compared to Ethereum's 10% loss. According to data from TradingView, the cryptocurrency market mostly follows the stock market's path by rapidly losing value due to risks caused by the new pandemic measures.

$670 Million Worth of BTC Orders Liquidated in Last 24 Hours

According to exchange flows, traders are not yet rushing to sell all their assets, while strong inflows were present previously when Bitcoin was trading close to $60,000. Currently, the main selling pressure comes from retail traders and institutions, and crypto miners' wallet activity still remains at year lows.

article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

