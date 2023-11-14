This Solana (SOL) Price Level Is Dangerous, Analyst Shows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) has emerged as a front-runner in the recent market rally. However, with every peak comes a potential precipice, and for Solana, certain price levels are now under intense scrutiny. Analyst Chris Burniske, formerly of Ark Invest, has flagged a particular price level as a danger zone for SOL, suggesting a possibility of reversal from its impressive ascent.

Examining the provided SOL/USDT daily chart, Solana's recent rally has been nothing short of meteoric, with the price soaring to new heights. However, the sharp spike to over $55 has put SOL at a critical resistance level. The presence of a long upper wick on the daily candle indicates that while buyers pushed the price up, sellers have stepped in strongly, hinting at a potential reversal.

Playing out beautifully so far :) pic.twitter.com/HvLZIaS48D — Chris Burniske (@cburniske) November 13, 2023

The chart shows SOL's meteoric rise has been supported by a significant increase in trading volume, affirming the strength of the bullish sentiment. Yet, the price level around $55 appears to be a resistance point where the rally could face a setback. This resistance is underscored by the RSI indicator nearing the overbought territory, which often precedes a pullback as traders take profits.

A potential price reversal from this point could see Solana's value retrace to the next major support level, possibly around the $45 mark, where the 50-day moving average lies. This moving average could serve as a dynamic support level that buffers SOL's price and prevents a steeper decline.

Relevant headlines in the crypto space have been following Solana's performance closely. The network's growing ecosystem, increasing adoption and recent announcements regarding scaling solutions have all contributed to the bullish narrative.