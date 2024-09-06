This Is Where Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Heading, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Bad State, Solana (SOL) Bounce Is Incoming, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the price of Bitcoin falls below the 200-day EMA, which has long been a crucial support level for the asset, the market is currently entering a bearish phase. As seen on the provided chart, the current trend indicates that BTC is moving within a clearly defined descending price channel.

This channel shows a consistent downward trend with lower highs and lower lows, indicating that there will probably be pressure on Bitcoin for some time to come. The black line, which represents the 200-day EMA breaking below it, is a critical sign of declining momentum. Bitcoin's price has historically declined further when it hits this mark.

The inability to sustain above this level contributes to the market's general bearish attitude. The clearly visible descending price channel indicates that Bitcoin will probably keep trending lower until it finds a strong level of support within this range. Based on the chart, the lower edge of the descending channel, or about $53,000, looks to be the next significant support level.

This level might serve as a stopgap for the price of Bitcoin, but if it breaks, it might go down even further and test the psychological $50,000 barrier. Furthermore, the decreasing volume that has accompanied the price decline indicates a lack of significant buying interest, which may make it more difficult for Bitcoin to buck the current downtrend.

Dogecoin loses it

With the asset currently trading below the critical $0.1 mark and adding another zero to its price, Dogecoin is struggling and in a prolonged downtrend. For DOGE investors, this represents a significant psychological barrier and the asset's inability to sustain any momentum suggests that there are more serious problems with the market.

Because of current market conditions, Dogecoin is becoming more and more vulnerable, as evidenced by its price action. The given chart shows that Dogecoin has been steadily declining for a number of months, failing to break above the important resistance levels that its moving averages have established. A bearish long-term outlook is indicated by the 200-day EMA, which is well above the current price level.

Additionally supporting the bearish outlook is the 50-day and 100-day EMAs' continuous downward trends. An even more dire outlook is reinforced by the volume profile. The unusually low trading volume indicates that there is not much interest in purchasing Dogecoin. With little buying pressure to offset the selling, the low volume suggests that the downtrend may continue even longer.

Because there are no buyers, Dogecoin is vulnerable to additional drops, with the next potential support levels being around $0.08 or even lower. Furthermore, the relative strength index, or RSI, is hovering near the lower end and exhibiting a weakening momentum, though it does not yet indicate an oversold situation. This implies that before any notable reversal could be anticipated, there might still be more room for downward movement.

Solana aims for recovery

Solana appears to be positioning itself for a potential bounce as its price reaches a critical support level. Historically, this price range has proven to be a solid base for a recovery in Solana’s value, and current technical indicators suggest that a similar move could be on the horizon.

Looking at the provided chart, SOL is trading just above $130, an area that has served as a pivot point for several price reversals in the past. The price recently fell below its 50-day and 200-day EMAs, signaling a bearish phase, but the current volume profile suggests that selling pressure is beginning to diminish. This could create an opportunity for buyers to step in, pushing the price higher in the short term.

In addition, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is showing signs of being near oversold territory, hovering around 42. This could indicate that SOL is nearing a point where sellers have exhausted their momentum, potentially making it ripe for a bounce. A reversal from these levels could easily push Solana back toward the 50-day EMA, which currently lies at around $145.

However, it is important to note that overall market conditions remain a bit uncertain. While Solana has a history of rebounding at these price levels, the lack of significant volume in recent days could pose a challenge. For a sustainable recovery, we need to see a surge in buying interest accompanied by higher trading volumes, especially as the price approaches key resistance levels around $140 to $145.