    105 Million XRP Changes Hands in Epic Shift: Mystery Unveiled

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Epic 105 million XRP mysteriously change unknown hands and raise major question - What's going on?
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 14:13
    105 Million XRP Changes Hands in Epic Shift: Mystery Unveiled
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A mysteriously large transfer of millions of XRP tokens shook the information field around the popular cryptocurrency today. Whale Alert reports that 105 million XRP, equivalent to $58.21 million, were transferred between two unknown wallets today. 

    Advertisement

    The tokens were withdrawn from the relatively new "rsuRD" address, which was activated less than a week ago by a transfer from another unknown sender for 92.125 million XRP. All tokens from this address were transferred to "rPQuB" and left completely empty. For the recipient, this transfer was the first in the history of transactions and literally activated him.

    Related
    XRP Might Start Forming 'Death Cross' Signal
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 10:55
    XRP Might Start Forming 'Death Cross' Signal
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Adds Another Zero: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Coming: Samson Mow Shows 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Style
    Cardano Creator Issues Crucial Explanation for All ADA Holders
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Praises Elon Musk, Here's Big Reason

    The transfer of more than a hundred million XRP took place while the cryptocurrency itself is not going through the easiest of times. The past few days have been more of a roller coaster ride for XRP and the entire crypto market than a clear trade, with the price of the asset falling and rising candle by candle. 

    Advertisement

    XRP price outlook

    XRP is currently trading at $0.551, which is the closest it has come to the August low of $0.43 set exactly one month ago. 

    After the conclusion of the most crucial phase of the SEC's case against Ripple, the popular cryptocurrency is no longer dominated by any mainstream narrative, and its quotes began to follow a general trend. 

    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Here’s Why XRP Holders Shouldn’t Freak About SEC Appeal
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 05:58
    Here’s Why XRP Holders Shouldn’t Freak About SEC Appeal
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    How the price of XRP will be affected by this unexpected burst of whale activity remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it is clear that someone is preparing for a big move - but in which direction remains a mystery.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 14:07
    Ethereum Foundation's Huge ETH Sale Shocks Community
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 13:32
    SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Latest Development in Ripple Lawsuit
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    ‘Meet Your Meme’ TOKEN2049 After Party: LBank, Shiba Inu, Babydoge, and SaitaChain Unite for a Memorable Crypto Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    105 Million XRP Changes Hands in Epic Shift: Mystery Unveiled
    Ethereum Foundation's Huge ETH Sale Shocks Community
    SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Latest Development in Ripple Lawsuit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD