105 Million XRP Changes Hands in Epic Shift: Mystery Unveiled

A mysteriously large transfer of millions of XRP tokens shook the information field around the popular cryptocurrency today. Whale Alert reports that 105 million XRP, equivalent to $58.21 million, were transferred between two unknown wallets today.

The tokens were withdrawn from the relatively new "rsuRD" address, which was activated less than a week ago by a transfer from another unknown sender for 92.125 million XRP. All tokens from this address were transferred to "rPQuB" and left completely empty. For the recipient, this transfer was the first in the history of transactions and literally activated him.

The transfer of more than a hundred million XRP took place while the cryptocurrency itself is not going through the easiest of times. The past few days have been more of a roller coaster ride for XRP and the entire crypto market than a clear trade, with the price of the asset falling and rising candle by candle.

🚨 🚨 🚨 105,481,561 #XRP (58,216,178 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallethttps://t.co/9mk9nllvr6 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 5, 2024

XRP price outlook

XRP is currently trading at $0.551, which is the closest it has come to the August low of $0.43 set exactly one month ago.

After the conclusion of the most crucial phase of the SEC's case against Ripple, the popular cryptocurrency is no longer dominated by any mainstream narrative, and its quotes began to follow a general trend.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

How the price of XRP will be affected by this unexpected burst of whale activity remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it is clear that someone is preparing for a big move - but in which direction remains a mystery.