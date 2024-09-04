Michael Saylor Goes Full McDonald's in Epic Bitcoin Push

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There are Bitcoin bulls, and then there is Michael Saylor. The head of MicroStrategy, known for his radically bullish views on the first cryptocurrency, broke another post on social media.

As always, this post was aimed at promoting Bitcoin, and in particular depicted Saylor in the form of a fast-food restaurant worker with BTC logos. "We are all on Team Bitcoin," Saylor says, looking out of the picture with artificially intelligent eyes.

Such Bitcoin-themed promotional posters by Saylor have long been part of the crypto community's culture and a meme of sorts. As you can see, the entrepreneur himself is not going to stop, finding new themes and inspirations for posts every time.

What you cannot take away from Saylor is that his similar posts are backed by actual actions, as MicroStrategy is already one of the largest holders of Bitcoin, with 226,500 BTC worth $12.78 billion.

This is definitely not the end of the tech company's purchases, and with September coming up, we can expect another MicroStrategy purchase announcement in the very near future.

Team issues

While Saylor convinces everyone that we are all on the same Bitcoin team, the major cryptocurrency seems to be watching, as those who do not consider themselves part of the team jump ship.

Thus, the price of BTC fell to $56,400 amid active selling caused by disappointing macro expectations and the fall of the stock market.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Whether a post from Michael Saylor will help change the minds of sellers to sell Bitcoin and pull them back to the orange team remains to be seen.