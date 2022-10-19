Aptos (APT) Price Analysis for October 19

Original U.Today article

Can Aptos (APT) continue growth after being hyped so much?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears remain more powerful than bulls, keeping the cryptocurrency market in the red zone.

APT/USD

Aptos (APT) has become very popular lately against the listing of it on major exchanges. At the moment, the coin is in 51st place on the CoinMarketCap ranking.

As Aptos (APT) does not have a lot of history, one should look at the local time frames instead of the daily one. On the hourly chart, the coin has formed the resistance at $7.8597 against the declining volume. If the price returns to it, it might indicate bulls' dominance.

However, one should not expect sharp growth as the daily ATR has been passed. However, if a breakout happens, there are chances to see a rise to the important $8 zone tomorrow.

Aptos (APT) is trading at $7.8220 at press time.