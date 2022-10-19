Original U.Today article

Aptos (APT) Price Analysis for October 19

Wed, 10/19/2022 - 19:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Aptos (APT) continue growth after being hyped so much?
Bears remain more powerful than bulls, keeping the cryptocurrency market in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

APT/USD

Aptos (APT) has become very popular lately against the listing of it on major exchanges. At the moment, the coin is in 51st place on the CoinMarketCap ranking.

APT/USD chart by TradingView

As Aptos (APT) does not have a lot of history, one should look at the local time frames instead of the daily one. On the hourly chart, the coin has formed the resistance at $7.8597 against the declining volume. If the price returns to it, it might indicate bulls' dominance.

However, one should not expect sharp growth as the daily ATR has been passed. However, if a breakout happens, there are chances to see a rise to the important $8 zone tomorrow.

Aptos (APT) is trading at $7.8220 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

