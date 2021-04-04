This Hilarious 2012 Meme Now Worth $400,000 as NFT

News
Sun, 04/04/2021 - 10:01
Alex Dovbnya
The "overly attached girlfriend" NFT has fetched over $400,000 worth of Ethereum
This Hilarious 2012 Meme Now Worth $400,000 as NFT
The woman behind the "overly attached girlfriend" meme has become the latest famous internet personality to bank on the non-fungible token craze.

Laina Morris, 29, has just sold the viral screenshot from her 2012 video for 200.00 ETH ($409,672) as an NFT on Ethereum-powered Foundation.App.

The auction was won by Farzin Fardin Fard, the CEO of international multimedia group 3F Music who has recently turned into a digital art whale.    

Not hiding her excitement, Morris claims that this amount of money is “life-changing” in her recent tweet:

Truly, you have no idea how this is going to change my life. I mean it. I am so incredibly thankful and also still just BLOWN AWAY.

In 2012, Morris swiftly became an internet sensation after recording a parody of Justin Bieber's “Boyfriend” song titled “JB Fanvideo.”

Apart from its hilarious lyrics about an overly controlling girlfriend, her webcam video is particularly memorable because of her creepy stare that went on to become a popular internet meme.

knowyourmeme
Image by knowyourmeme.com

Monetizing internet memes

Morris is not the first viral social media sensation that has sold his or her meme as an NFT.

Last month, an unflattering yearbook photo known as “Bad Luck Brian” was sold for $41,000. Meanwhile, the Nyan Cat meme was auctioned off for an unbelievable $600,000 in February.
 
At this point, it’s only a matter of time until the Pain Harold will join the party.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

