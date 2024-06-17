Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Everything to Know About XRP This Week

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    From Ripple's legal battle to latest crypto market turmoil, XRP is facing crucial challenges in upcoming days
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 5:40
    Everything to Know About XRP This Week
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    This past week has brought renewed optimism for XRP as Coinbase announced the relisting of the token for its customers in New York. The relisting follows a suspension due to ongoing regulatory issues with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    On June 13, Ripple’s legal team submitted a notice of supplemental authority in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The notice alleged the “unreasonableness” of the SEC’s civil penalty, referencing a $4.5 billion settlement between the SEC and Terraform Labs and its cofounder, Do Kwon.

    Meanwhile, Ripple cofounder Sean McBride shared his take on the Ripple vs. SEC battle. He criticized SEC Chair Gary Gensler, claiming his primary motive is to act as the "cop on the beat" rather than protect investors or foster the digital asset revolution.

    HOT Stories
    XRP $0.5 Entry Denied, Here's What's Next, Is Solana Comeback Getting Postponed? Ethereum (ETH) To Recapture $3,500
    XRP $0.5 Entry Denied, Here's What's Next, Is Solana Comeback Getting Postponed? Ethereum (ETH) To Recapture $3,500
    Top Reason Why Major Altcoin Season Is Not Coming
    Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Call Amid Market Lull: Details
    Ripple's Top Lawyer: SEC Is "Raging"

    XRP price movements

    XRP has been oscillating between $0.47 and $0.50, indicating buying near the support level and selling close to the resistance. That being said, current price dynamics suggest higher reversal potential around the $0.47 mark. 

    If the price turns down from the current level or the 20-day EMA ($0.50), it may drop below $0.46.

    Still 84% below ATH

    XRP's market cap currently stands at over $29 billion, with a 104% surge in trading volume over the last 24 hours, reaching $2.3 billion. 

    Whales holding between 10 and 100 million XRP have shown significant trading activity, suggesting active redistribution of assets. Meanwhile, those holding over one billion XRP have increased their holdings since mid-April, indicating deliberate accumulation.

    Related
    Wed, 06/12/2024 - 15:31
    XRP Ledger EVM Sidechain Receives Major Update From Ripple
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Market turmoil

    The past week saw significant liquidations as the BTC price fell below $66,000, resulting in nearly $180 million in liquidated leveraged derivatives positions across all crypto assets. This shakeout led to over $870 million in total liquidations, effectively flushing excess leverage from the market.

    Many analysts had anticipated an imminent breakout for Bitcoin to new record highs, driven by slower inflation and softer economic data. However, attempts at rallies were quickly sold off, leaving BTC in a sideways trading range.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    XRP/BTC has a correlation value of 0.72, which is considered high for altcoins. This means a BTC price correction will likely impact XRP price movement this week. If the BTC price rebounds, it could mean a potential buy signal for XRP.

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 12:38
    Ripple Officially Enters Hottest Crypto Sector With Major New Partnership
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    While XRP’s price remains volatile, the legal and regulatory outcomes could set precedents affecting other cryptocurrencies. The recent increase in trading volume and whale activity, as well as the latest updates on EVM sidechain, hint at a potential uptrend. 

    Despite ongoing market turmoil and significant liquidations, XRP shows the potential for a recovery, supported by recent legal filings and strategic market movements.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image XRP $0.5 Entry Denied, Here's What's Next, Is Solana Comeback Getting Postponed? Ethereum (ETH) To Recapture $3,500
    Jun 17, 2024 - 05:34
    XRP $0.5 Entry Denied, Here's What's Next, Is Solana Comeback Getting Postponed? Ethereum (ETH) To Recapture $3,500
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Top Reason Why Major Altcoin Season Is Not Coming
    Jun 17, 2024 - 05:34
    Top Reason Why Major Altcoin Season Is Not Coming
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for June 16
    Jun 17, 2024 - 05:34
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Artemis: Redefining the Future of Commerce with a Decentralized Marketplace
    Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Everything to Know About XRP This Week
    XRP $0.5 Entry Denied, Here's What's Next, Is Solana Comeback Getting Postponed? Ethereum (ETH) To Recapture $3,500
    Top Reason Why Major Altcoin Season Is Not Coming
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD