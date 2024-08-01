These Were Top Crypto Hacks of July

According to data provided by blockchain security company PeckShield, a whopping $266 million worth of crypto was stolen by hackers last month.

Of course, the WarizX hack comes at the top of the list. The prominent centralized Indian exchange lost $266 million worth of crypto. Recently, the exchange launched a recovery plan that allows users to immediately get access to 55% of their assets.

The $24 million hack of decentralized cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platform Compound comes in second place with $24 million worth of crypto.

Berlin-based cryptocurrency trading aggregator LI.FI comes in third place with $8 million. As reported by U.Today , the protocol's prebridge swapping feature ended up being exploited once again.

Minterest, MonoSwap, and DeltaPrime are also among notable hacks.