    These Were Top Crypto Hacks of July

    Alex Dovbnya
    July saw $266 million worth of crypto hacks
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 6:20
    According to data provided by blockchain security company PeckShield, a whopping $266 million worth of crypto was stolen by hackers last month. 

    Of course, the WarizX hack comes at the top of the list. The prominent centralized Indian exchange lost $266 million worth of crypto. Recently, the exchange launched a recovery plan that allows users to immediately get access to 55% of their assets. 

    The $24 million hack of decentralized cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platform Compound comes in second place with $24 million worth of crypto. 

    Berlin-based cryptocurrency trading aggregator LI.FI comes in third place with $8 million. As reported by U.Today, the protocol's prebridge swapping feature ended up being exploited once again. 

    Minterest, MonoSwap, and DeltaPrime are also among notable hacks. 

