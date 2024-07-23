    These SHIB, XRP, ADA Trading Pairs to Be Delisted by Major Crypto Exchange

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    SHIB, ADA and XRP traders should take note of this announcement
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 13:50
    These SHIB, XRP, ADA Trading Pairs to Be Delisted by Major Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    OKX, a major cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced plans to delist several spot trading pairs from its platform. This decision affects the trading pairs of several major cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP and Cardano (ADA).

    The following SHIB, XRP and ADA pairs will be delisted: ADA-ETH, XRP-ETH, SHIB-BTC, ADA-BTC and XRP-BTC.

    Wu Blockchain drew attention to this announcement on X, writing: "OKX announced the delisting of a large number of spot trading pairs, including: LTC-ETH, MATIC-BTC, ADA-ETH, FIL-ETH, LINK-ETH, OKB-ETH, HBAR-BTC, EOS-ETH, QTUM-BTC, GRT-BTC, ATOM-ETH, XCH-BTC, MKR-BTC, NEO-BTC, OKT-ETH, OKT-BTC, XRP-ETH, SHIB-BTC, DOGE-ETH, TRX-ETH, ADA-BTC, FIL-BTC, NEAR-BTC, LINK-BTC, DOT-BTC, UNI-BTC, ETC-BTC, ATOM-BTC, EOS-BTC, AVAX-BTC, CRV-BTC, TRX-BTC, CHZ-BTC, AAVE-BTC, XLM-BTC, CRO-BTC, XRP-BTC, DOGE-BTC."

    OKX stated it regularly checks the performance of all listed trading pairs and reviews their listing qualifications regularly to maintain a robust spot trading environment. Based on user feedback and its OKX delisting guidelines, it will be delisting several trading pairs that do not fulfill this listing criteria.

    The delisting of the above-mentioned trading pairs is expected to begin on July 25, 2024. Traders with positions in the impacted pairs are urged to cancel their orders before the delisting dates to avoid automated cancellations by the system.

    SHIB, ADA and XRP traders should take note of these dates

    The SHIB, ADA and XRP pairs will be delisted at various times. Traders need to pay attention to these dates and times.

    The ADA-ETH trading pair will be delisted on July 25, 2024, 8:00-8:30 a.m. UTC. XRP-ETH and SHIB-BTC trading pairs will be delisted on July 26, 2024, at 8:00-8:30 a.m. UTC. The ADA-BTC trading pair will be delisted on Aug. 1, 2024, and the XRP-BTC trading pair on Aug. 2, 2024, between 8:00 and 8:30 a.m. UTC.

    In light of this announcement, traders who currently hold positions in the aforementioned trading pairs might need to adjust their strategies. They might have to close their positions or convert their holdings to other available pairs on the platform.

