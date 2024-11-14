Thalex Crypto Derivatives Exchange Reaches New Trading Volume Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Thalex, a tier-1 exchange for cryptocurrency derivatives, announces the first accomplishments of its Market Velocity Program. The exchange is challenging Deribit's supremacy as more and more traders are incoming.

Thalex hits $30 million trading volume milestone, exceeds competitors’ results

According to the official statement by the team of Thalex , a popular high-performance exchange for crypto futures, its Market Velocity Program (“MVP”) resulted in an impressive spike in trading volume.

Image by Thalex

In the first week, the program increased volume trading to $30 million, after offering a highly competitive pool of $250,000 per month.

Equal to $8,200 each day, this volume rebate distribution is focused on user engagement and acquisition. Thalex MVP aims to recognize and incentivize active participants on Thalex through U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) rewards that are allocated based on a participant’s share in the trading fees paid.

Advertisement

As of today, the program has already exceeded Deribit’s Winter Competition, which was offering $200,000 in equivalent. Thalex is aggressively increasing its share in the segment of cryptocurrency derivative trading platforms.

Technically, Thalex incentive programs are attracting smart retail investors and empowering them to automate trading, using the power of AI to accelerate learning and increase their trading volume.

Unique program for crypto derivatives segment

Thalex, collaborating with Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Flow Traders, IMC and Wintermute, offers stablecoin-settled options, futures and perpetuals, making complex trades simpler and simple trades effortless — offering linear options, futures and perpetuals settled daily in USDT with support for multi-asset collateral. It also provides native support for combination trades.

The program started in mid-October 2024 and will be running until the end of March 2025.

As covered by U.Today previously, Thalex, a trailblazing cryptocurrency futures exchange, is in the middle of its newest scaling roadmap.

Besides direct incentives like MVP, Thalex is actively leveraging integrations with other heavyweight exchanges and market makers.

For instance, Thalex supports direct onboarding and integrations with Bitfinex to maximize its reach and simplify onboarding for users to trade on Thalex.

Since going live in 2023, Thalex’s platform has processed roughly $2 billion in trading volume — primarily from institutional customers.

Thalex has raised a total of $13 million in funding to date, with investors that include Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Flow Traders, IMC and Wintermute.

The platform is designed to remove friction in derivatives trading by offering simple specs, fast and reliable tech, and low fees. Its platform lets traders unlock the power of combining futures and options through native multi-leg order support, universal margin accounts and portfolio-based margin requirements.

Thalex is offering one of the widest ranges of cryptocurrency instruments for the entire derivatives trading segment in Web3.